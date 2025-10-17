Maui’s housing market reflected a mix of steady activity and continued price adjustment in September, according to the Realtors Association of Maui . Single-family home sales rose 7.7% compared to last year, while condominium sales declined 11.8%. Despite the difference in volume, both property types experienced price declines.

The median sales price for single-family homes decreased by 9.5% to $1,292,500, while the median price for condominiums fell by 33.8% to $655,000.



The analysis conducted by the Association using data collected from its Multiple Listing Service system shows the following statistics:

Single-Family House Resales

Number of Sales This Month Compared to 2024 Median Sales Price* This Month Compared to 2024* September 2025 56 $1,292,500 September2024 52 +7.7% $1,428,894 -9.5%

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Condominium Resales

Number of Sales This Month Compared to 2024 Median Sales Price* This Month Compared to 2024* September 2025 45 $655,000 September2024 51 -11.8% $990,000 -33.8%

*Median price means half the prices were above and half below the given price.

New listings for single-family homes declined by 4.5%, while new condominium listings rose by 33% year over year. The median days on market for both property types averaged 127 days, indicating a slower pace of sales.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Maui’s housing market continues to adjust,” said RAM President Lynette Pendergast. “While median prices have fallen, steady sales activity suggests that both buyers and sellers are still finding ways to move forward. These shifts may present opportunities for those navigating today’s changing conditions.”



The public is encouraged to visit https://www.ramaui.com/ to see what’s happening in the Maui County housing market. Consumers have the ability to browse single-family home and condominium listings available for sale on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi, and to see a comprehensive list of open houses. Searches can be done by geographic location, residential type and/or price range, and https://www.ramaui.com/ provides information about buying and selling real estate in Hawaiʻi.