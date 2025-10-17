Nā Leo Pūlama o Maui presents Holoholo Ka‘a 2025 on Nov. 2

Photo: Holoholo Kaʻa Facebook page (Nov. 6, 2024)

Nā Leo Pūlama o Maui and the parents of Pūnana Leo o Maui present Holoholo Ka‘a 2025, a free family event happening Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College parking lot.

Families are invited to bring the keiki for a hands-on experience exploring the vehicles that keep the island safe and thriving. From ambulances and tow trucks to fire engines, rubbish trucks, and more, keiki can climb aboard, check them out, and learn how these “kalaka nui” — Hawaiian for big trucks and special vehicles — support our community every day.

Follow @holoholokaamaui on Instagram for updates, vehicle spotlights and event details.

Holoholo Ka‘a 2025 is co-sponsored by the UHMC Early Childhood Education Program and proudly supported by Aloha Mix Plate, Andaz Maui, White Cap, Domino’s Pizza Maui Lani, Starbucks Puʻunēnē, Minit Stop, Menehune Water, Maui Soda and Maui Balloons No ‘Oe.

Event Details:

What: Holoholo Ka‘a 2025 – A Free Family Event

When: Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: UH Maui College Parking Lot (Swap Meet Area)

Admission: FREE | All ages welcome

Bring reusable water bottles or flasks to stay hydrated and help reduce waste.

For more information or accessibility needs, please contact Pūnana Leo o Maui at 808-244-5676. Bring the whole ʻohana and join us for a fun, educational and unforgettable day celebrating Maui’s community heroes — and the big trucks that help keep the island moving.