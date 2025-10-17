Queen Kaʻahumanu Center invites the community to celebrate Holoholo Halloween

Holoholo Halloween. PC: Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center is thrilled to welcome the community back for another spook-tacular Holoholo Halloween on Friday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Center Court.

The first 100 attendees to check in will receive a special Halloween gift, and participating stores throughout the center, marked with orange balloons, will be handing out treats to trick-or-treaters. Families are invited to enjoy a safe, festive evening filled with treats, costumes and community spirit.

Keiki ages 12 and under can register on-site to join the Keiki Costume Contest and showcase their creative costumes for a chance to win exciting prizes. Participants must be present to win.

“We’re thrilled to once again bring the community together for Holoholo Halloween,” said Kauwela Bisquera, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “With the holiday falling on a Friday evening, we’re anticipating a great turnout. It’s always such a joy to create lasting memories for our keiki and their families. We especially can’t wait to see the creativity shine in this year’s costume contest.”

For more information, visit queenkaahumanucenter.com/event/holo-holo-halloween