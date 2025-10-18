Maui Arts & Entertainment

Celebrate Halloween on Maui with Hyatt Regency’s spooktacular events

October 18, 2025, 12:00 PM HST
Credit: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa invites guests to an evening of spooky fun, all while supporting a great cause.

The evening kicks off with the Annual Haunted House, with proceeds benefiting the Maui Charity Walk on Friday, Oct. 25, Saturday, Oct. 26, and Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30–9 p.m. On Halloween night, guests can also explore the Haunted Village and enjoy a kid-friendly outdoor movie at 7 p.m. during the Halona Kai Halloween Spooktacular, complete with festive treats, themed activities, and a la carte food and drinks.

Guests can enjoy:

  • A Halloween movie under the stars
  • Festive treats and themed activities
  • A la carte food and drinks available for purchase
Just steps away, families can also head to Whalers Village shopping center from 5–8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 for a free, family-friendly event featuring trick-or-treat stations, as well as complimentary popcorn and food and drink for purchase. The resort is also hosting its first-ever lūʻau on Halloween.

Guests can expect a night under the stars with live island entertainment, traditional Hawaiian cuisine, and a festive atmosphere that perfectly blends aloha spirit with Halloween fun.

It’s the way to enjoy the island’s Halloween spirit in a family-friendly, festive atmosphere.

