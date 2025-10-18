Grand opening of King’s Tide Lahaina, Oct. 24

ʻĪao Valley, painting by Ali Isabelle

King’s Tide Lahaina hosts a grand opening celebration, marking the arrival of West Maui’s newest hub for creativity, artistry and community connection.

King’s Tide Lahaina is not your typical tattoo studio. Founded by tattoo artist Justin Blake, the space combines custom tattooing, professional laser removal, a curated art gallery, and an event venue—creating a welcoming gathering place for Maui’s creative community.

The grand opening will feature:

Original Paintings by Maui Artist Ali Isabelle, showcasing vibrant depictions of island life and culture.

Live music by DJ Eliza, bringing rhythm and energy to the celebration.

Costumes encouraged for a fun, spooky and artful evening.

“Lahaina has always been a home for artists, and after losing so many galleries and tattoo studios on Front Street, it’s inspiring to see creative spaces returning to West Maui,” said Maui artist Ali Isabelle. “King’s Tide Lahaina is about artists supporting artists—coming together to build something new and offering a vibrant, welcoming space where creativity can be shared with the community.”

The grand opening event takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 at King’s Tide Lahaina, located at 219 Kupuohi Street (formerly the CrossFit in Emerald Plaza). This is an 18+ event.

The community is invited to come together, experience live music, view local artwork, and celebrate the launch of a space dedicated to creativity and culture in the heart of Lahaina.