HIDOE encourages families impacted by federal government shutdown to apply for free school meals

Moanalua school breakfast. PC: Hawai‘i State Department of Education

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education is encouraging families who have experienced a change in income due to furloughs or job losses from the federal government shutdown to apply for free or reduced-price meal benefits for the current school year.

Application and program details are available at https://go.hidoe.us/FRPM. (Note: Federal employees who have been furloughed or are not receiving pay should input ‘0’ for income).

New this school year, students who qualify for reduced-price meals will now receive one free breakfast and one free lunch each school day. Families approved for free meals are also eligible for free school bus services. Once approved, benefits remain in effect for the remainder of the school year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The Department remains committed to ensuring that our students and families have access to nutritious meals and a supportive learning environment during this uncertain time,” said Superintendent Keith Hayashi. “We encourage impacted families to reach out and take advantage of the resources and benefits available.”

In addition to meal benefits, HIDOE reminds students, families and staff that the following resources are available for support: