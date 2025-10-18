HIDOE encourages families impacted by federal government shutdown to apply for free school meals
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education is encouraging families who have experienced a change in income due to furloughs or job losses from the federal government shutdown to apply for free or reduced-price meal benefits for the current school year.
Application and program details are available at https://go.hidoe.us/FRPM. (Note: Federal employees who have been furloughed or are not receiving pay should input ‘0’ for income).
New this school year, students who qualify for reduced-price meals will now receive one free breakfast and one free lunch each school day. Families approved for free meals are also eligible for free school bus services. Once approved, benefits remain in effect for the remainder of the school year.
“The Department remains committed to ensuring that our students and families have access to nutritious meals and a supportive learning environment during this uncertain time,” said Superintendent Keith Hayashi. “We encourage impacted families to reach out and take advantage of the resources and benefits available.”
In addition to meal benefits, HIDOE reminds students, families and staff that the following resources are available for support:
- Mental Health Support: Families are encouraged to check with their school on available mental health supports for students. In addition, parents and guardians can access free parent coaching and mental health tools available statewide at no cost. More information can be found here.
- Family Assistance and Support:
- HIDOE Employee Support: The Employee Assistance Program (EAP) offers free, confidential support to employees experiencing stress or emotional challenges related to the shutdown. Services include up to three hours of counseling or crisis assistance. Employees can call 808-597-8222 or toll-free 877-597-8222 to schedule an appointment (current pay stub required).