Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 19, 2025

October 18, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
5-7
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 07:06 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:27 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 07:12 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:03 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:22 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:59 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along N and W facing shores will continue to slowly trend down through Sunday as two moderate, long-period NW and NNW swells fades. A developing hurricane force low near the dateline will bring another round of moderate, long-period NW (330 deg) swell into the islands towards the middle of the upcoming week leading to building surf along N and W facing shores. This next long- period swell may reach low-end High Surf Advisory thresholds late Wednesday into Thursday. 


A series of small, medium- to long-period S to SW swells will continue to filter into the area through the upcoming week keeping surf along S facing shores from going flat. Short-period surf along E facing shores remains steady through Sunday due to the stronger trades, then trends down slightly early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.


				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
