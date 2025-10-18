Maui Surf Forecast for October 19, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 4-6 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 07:06 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:27 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 07:12 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:03 PM HST. Sunrise 6:22 AM HST. Sunset 5:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along N and W facing shores will continue to slowly trend down through Sunday as two moderate, long-period NW and NNW swells fades. A developing hurricane force low near the dateline will bring another round of moderate, long-period NW (330 deg) swell into the islands towards the middle of the upcoming week leading to building surf along N and W facing shores. This next long- period swell may reach low-end High Surf Advisory thresholds late Wednesday into Thursday.

A series of small, medium- to long-period S to SW swells will continue to filter into the area through the upcoming week keeping surf along S facing shores from going flat. Short-period surf along E facing shores remains steady through Sunday due to the stronger trades, then trends down slightly early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.