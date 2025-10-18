Maui Surf Forecast for October 19, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:22 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:59 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along N and W facing shores will continue to slowly trend down through Sunday as two moderate, long-period NW and NNW swells fades. A developing hurricane force low near the dateline will bring another round of moderate, long-period NW (330 deg) swell into the islands towards the middle of the upcoming week leading to building surf along N and W facing shores. This next long- period swell may reach low-end High Surf Advisory thresholds late Wednesday into Thursday.
A series of small, medium- to long-period S to SW swells will continue to filter into the area through the upcoming week keeping surf along S facing shores from going flat. Short-period surf along E facing shores remains steady through Sunday due to the stronger trades, then trends down slightly early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com