Partial closure announced for Maui’s ‘Pali’ tunnel

Honoapiʻilani Highway tunnel

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying highway users that one lane in the “Pali” tunnel on Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) will be closed overnight for a routine tunnel inspection.

The closure will be between 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 27 through 4 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 28. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

Crews will be using a lift to access portions of the tunnel. Please obey all traffic controls and drive safely around the workers.

For inspection schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.