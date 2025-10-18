State launches Hele Imua Internship for agriculture industry

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation and Ulupono Initiative, has launched a Hele Imua Internship program to support Hawaiʻi’s agriculture industry.

The 12-week program pairs interns with local farmers to strengthen the state’s agricultural workforce. Interns will earn $20 per hour for part-time work of up to 19.5 hours per week, gaining hands-on experience in seeding, planting, weeding, harvesting and delivery.

“By pairing students with local farms through paid training and workforce support, the Hele Imua Internship program helps create a stronger bridge between education and employment,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay.

Authorized by Act 251, SLH 2025, this marks the first expansion of the Hele Imua Internship into the private sector. HAF is helping to pave the program for the agriculture industry.

“The future of Hawai‘i’s food security depends on developing the next generation of farmers and agricultural leaders,” said HAF Executive Director Denise Yamaguchi.

This partnership between the DLIR, HAF and Ulupono Initiative aims to build stronger connections between young workers and local farms, as well as to support long-term careers in agriculture.

Applications are open through October 24, 2025.