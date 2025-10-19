After six year absence, Maui County Fair draws 115,000; marks return of community tradition
The 98th Maui County Fair drew more than 115,000 fairgoers to the War Memorial Stadium Complex in Wailuku over four days from Oct. 2-5, 2025. It marked a return of the event following a six year absence.
The event’s return celebrated the heart and talent of the local community with a variety of beloved contests, showcasing everything from healthy keiki to agricultural excellence — and even a digital competition.
“These contests are more than ribbons and trophies — they represent Maui Nui’s unique blend of culture, creativity and community pride, from our keiki to our kūpuna,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “With the close of the historic 98th Maui County Fair, we at the County of Maui extend a heartfelt mahalo to all participants, judges, volunteers and sponsors who made this local tradition possible.”
County of Maui extended mahalo to 2025 Maui County Fair Director Daryl Fujiwara of Festivals of Aloha, along with the rest of the 2025 Maui County Fair committee, comprising: Jasmine Ryan, finance manager; Jaydon Isobe, logistics; Kanani Dutro & Shane Dutro, project managers; Aaron Souza & Amy Kahula, security; Tambara Garrick, food vendors; Matthew Erickson, P&S vendors; Raysha Mamala, transport and travel; Alboy Kuehu and Ikaika Blackburn, entertainment; Kaiani Nae‘ole, social media; Gabrielle Berce, livestock; Jaime Cardoza, parade; Toni Rojas, Special Fair Day; Trisha Jardine, parking; and Tara Sabado, ADA.
This year’s fair featured a diverse lineup of competitions including the popular Baby of the Year, Orchid Show, Livestock and Poultry, Student Art, Fiber Arts, E-Sports and Student Horticulture.
More than 175 keiki entered and 50 were preselected to debut on the fairgrounds’ main entertainment stage for the Maui County Baby of the Year contest, previously known as the Healthy Baby Contest. Exhibits for Student Art, Student Horticulture, Fiber Arts and Orchid shows were on display at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center. The Livestock and Poultry competition was held in a fairgrounds tent near War Memorial Stadium. The E-Sports competition: Mario Kart World Tournament was in Baldwin High School Gym.
Results for Baby of the Year, Orchid Show, Livestock, Student Art, Fiber Arts, E-Sports and Student Horticulture competitions are as follows (Names and event details were provided by Fair organizers to the County of Maui, and while every effort was made by staff and volunteers to ensure accuracy, some information may contain inconsistencies):
Baby of the Year
- First Place: Kililau Rodrigues
Parents: Lindsay and Kely Rodrigues
Prize package that includes: Four roundtrip tickets on Hawaiian Airlines or Alaska Airlines to destinations in Hawai‘i or the U.S. Mainland; a two-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua; passes to the Maui Ocean Center; Maui Oil Car Wash gift certificate; gift card from Makena Golf & Club; swag bag and pineapple from Maui Gold Pineapple and The Pineapple Store.
- Second Place: Hope Akiko Fukushima
Parents: Clinton and Serena Fukushima
Prize package that includes: Olakino for two, Wailea Beach Resort; Maui Ocean Center passes; Maui Oil Car Wash gift certificate; Makena Golf & Club gift card; swag bag and pineapple from Maui Gold Pineapple and The Pineapple Store; one-month supply of diapers from Aloha Diaper Bank.
- Third Place: Maylee Maxwell
Parents: Charles Maxwell and Mindy Montalvo
Prize package that includes: Dinner for two from Cane and Canoe; Maui Ocean Center passes; Maui Oil Car Wash gift certificate; Makena Golf & Club gift card; swag bag and pineapple from Maui Gold Pineapple and The Pineapple Store.
Contest details
Presented by: Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawai‘i and Aloha Diaper Bank
Babies were divided into three age groups: 0–12 months; 12–24 months; or 24–36 months.
Contestants were judged in the following categories: Health and Development; Personality and Interaction; Appearance and Presentation; and Family Involvement.
Panel of judges
- Jordan Soon
- Kalani Ahpuck
- Cynthia Damo
- Dr. Casandra Simonson
- Lauren Akitake
- Samantha Kramer
- Alyssa Nava-Vergara
- Cherry Respicio Urias
- Leslie Viloria Garo
- Hawaiʻi US Rep. Jill Tokuda
Special mahalo: Maui County Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura
Orchid show
Judging by: Maui Orchid Society
Best in Show Plant
Plant: Cattleya Portia
Owner: Rose Payba
Reserve Champion
Plant: Vanda Deep Blue Seas ‘Valley Isle’ AM/AOS
Owner: Exotic Orchids of Maui
American Orchid Society Merit Awards
- Rlc. Spotted Magic — Martha Suzuki
- C. (Lavender Ice x Caudebac) ‘Pink Panther’ — Exotic Orchids of Maui
- Rlc. Maui Dots — Anne Miller
- Den. Blue Seas — Exotic Orchids of Maui
Flower Category / Ribbon Awards
Cattleya – Clusters Bowringiana Species – Lavender/Hybrids
- C. Portia — Rose Payba
- C. bowringiana ‘Wolfe’ — Tropical Orchid Farm
- C. bowringiana ‘Wolfe’ — Tropical Orchid Farm
- C. bowringiana ‘One in a million’ — Tropical Orchid Farm
Cattleya – Clusters Small and Encyclia-Splash/Yellow/Spots/Enc Intergeneric
- Brassavola nodosa — Rosie Tavares
- Evy. Mini Spotted Elf ‘Pauwela’ — Exotic Orchids of Maui
- Ctna. Why Not ‘Makena Ke akua’ HCC/AOS — Exotic Orchids of Maui
- Prosthechea ionocentra — Maryetta Sciuto
Dendrobium Phalaenopsis
- Den. Pop Eye — Andrew Okada
- Den. Serendipity ‘Mothers Joy’ — April Sakahara
- Den. Enobi Splash — Rosy Tavares
- Den. King Dragon (green & white) — Steffen Yamada
Dendrobium – Antelope Type
- Den. Blue Seas — Exotic Orchids of Maui
- Den. Enchantment Lea — April Sakahara
- Den. Enchantment Lea — Martha Suzuki
Paphiopedilum & Phragmipedium
- Paph. Vanguard (Paph. glaucophyllum × rothschildianum) — Andrew Okada
- Paph. Skelton — Andrew Okada
- Paph. Charlesworthii — Andrew Okada
- Phrag. Apple Pie — Andrew Okada
Vandaceous – Blue & Red
- V. Deep Blue Seas ‘Valley Isle’ AM/AOS — Exotic Orchids of Maui
- V. Jungle Lord ‘Leopard’ — Efren Delos Reyes
- V. (Taveesuksa × Lena Kamoiphan) — Rose Payba
Vandaceous – All Others
- V. lamellata — Exotic Orchids of Maui
- V. tessellata semi alba — Exotic Orchids of Maui
- V. Arjuna × V. Sandra Gail Hatos — Exotic Orchids of Maui
- Prra. Bangkok Sunset ‘Honey Bee’ AM/AOS — Alene Farner
Cattleya – Art Shade, Orange, Yellow, Green
- Rlc. Waianae Starburst ‘Volcano Queen’ – Steffen Yamada
- Blc. Hippelean ‘Maui’ – Exotic Orchids of Maui
- Blc. Maui Chameleon ‘Bright Star’ – Exotic Orchids of Maui
- Rly. Wow ‘Exotic Accent’ – Exotic Orchids of Maui
Cattleya – Standard – Yellow, Green, Semi Alba
- Rlc. Golden Emperor ‘Valley Isle’ AM/AOS – Exotic Orchids of Maui
- C. labiata ‘Princess Rubra’ ‘Shearer’s Forest’ – Exotic Orchids of Maui
- Blc. Bill Teoh ‘Eternal Dream’ AM/AOS – Exotic Orchids of Maui
- C. labiata var coerulea – Tropical Orchid Farm
Spotted Cluster – Large
- C. (Lavender Ice x caudebec) ‘Pink Panther’ – Exotic Orchids of Maui
- Hc. Spotlite – Anne Miller
- Hc. Spotlite – Marita Sesula
- Hc. Spotlite – Exotic Orchids of Maui
- C. (Lavender Ice x caudebec) ‘Pink Panther’ – Exotic Orchids of Maui
Dendrobium – New Guinea
- Den. speciosum – Andrew Okada
- Den. alexandrae ‘Prolific’ – Andrew Okada
- Den. andreanum – Jeff Parker
Dendrobium Nigrohirsute
- Den. formosale ‘Yukiko’ AM/AOS – Andrew Okada
- Den. Roongkamol Vejayan ‘Exotic’ – Andrew Okada
Miltonia – Species and Hybrids
- Miltonia Anne Warne – Tropical Orchid Farm
- Miltoniopsis vexillaria ‘Panama’ – Tropical Orchid Farm
- Miltonia Belle Glade ‘Everglades Waterfall’ – Alene Farner
- Miltonia clowesii – Anne Farner
Oncidium – Species and Hybrids, Dendrochilum
- Dendrochilum magnum – Andrew Okada
- Oncidium Lemon Heart – Rose Payba
Habenaria and Spathoglottis
- Spathoglottis plicata ‘Cabaret’ – Beka Merrifield
- Habenaria dentata – Andrew Okada
- Habenaria rhodocheila ‘Nora’ – Andrew Okada
- Habenaria rhodocheila ‘Nora’ – Andrew Okada
Species – all
- Dendrochilum magnum – Andrew Okada
- V. lamellata – Exotic Orchids of Maui
- C. aurantiaca – Tropical Orchid Farm
- Oncidium leucochilum inflexus – Maryetta Sciuto
- Stan. graveolens ‘Rainbow Mist’ – Maryetta Sciuto
Displays
- Small Display – Maryetta Sciuto
- Small Display – Maryetta Sciuto
- Small Display – Martha Sesula
Small-flower size
- Sigmatostylix radicans – Andrew Okada
- Epi. polyanthum – Andrew Okada
- Den. Bracteosum x tanii – Maryetta Sciuto
- Platystele reflexa – Maryetta Sciuto
Livestock Competition
- Youth Miniature Rabbit: Alohilani of 96732 Bunnies, New Zealand-Holland Lop Mix
- Open Miniature Rabbit: Jerrilyn De Cambra, Netherland Dwarf
- Youth Fancy Rabbit: Aubrie Manlansing, Checkered Black
- Adult Fancy Rabbit: Ronald Morreira, New Zealand White
- Youth Commercial Rabbit: Wyatt Carvalho, Champagne d’ Argenté
- Open Commercial Rabbit: Darrell De Cambra, New Zealand Red
- Best in Show Rabbit: Cianne De Cambra & her rabbit “Oreo”
- Youth Fancy Pigeon: Talon Pimentel, Birmingham Roller
- Open: Fancy Pigeon: Honi Berce, West of England Tumbler
- Youth Homing Pigeon a) Maecyn Mendoza
- Youth Homing Pigeon b) Dylan Martins
- Best in Show Pigeon a) Bryson Pimentel, Blue Bar Chex
- Best in Show Pigeon b) Akela Martins
- Youth Duck: Noelle Moniz, Call
- Open Duck: Akamai Animals, Call
- Best in Show Duck: Akamai Animals, Cayuga
- Pheasant: Kehau Andrade, Silver Tail Pair
- Turkey: Akela & Dylan Martins, Royal Palm
- Youth Commercial Rooster: Nathan Mawae, Easter Egger
- Open Commercial Rooster: Francisco Gonzalez, Black Australorp
- Youth Commercial Hen: Teia-Ann Purdy of Shirota-Purdy Ranch, Plymouth Rock
- Open Commercial Hen: Camilla’s Coop, Silver Laced Wyandotte
- Youth Fancy Rooster: Daxtyn Asami-Shirota of Shirota-Purdy Ranch, Silkie
- Open Fancy Rooster: Akamai Animals, Ayam Cemani
- Open Fancy Hen: Camilla’s Coop, Silkie
- Best in Show (Commercial/Fancy): Nathan Mawae, Easter Egger
- Youth Bantam Rooster: Nathan Mawae, Serama
- Open Bantam Rooster: Jeric Bautista, Table Top
- Youth Bantam Hen: Carter Sato, Splash Old English Game Bantam
- Open Bantam Hen: B&B Bantams, Old English Game Bantam
- Youth Best in Show Bantam: Olivia Mawae, Serama
- Open Best in Show Bantam: B&B Bantams, Old English Game Bantam
- Open Game Bird Hen: Braezlee Kahalekai, Kelso Pumpkin
- Best in Show Game Bird Hen: Tru Fam Game Farm
- Open Game Bird Stag: Red Eye Game Farm, Red Eye Sweater
- Best in Show Game Bird Stag: Stassi & Beauden Mahelona, Sardinha Golden
- Open Game Bird Cock: Sticky P Game Farm, Edow
- Best in Show Game Bird Cock: Shaelee Iiams, Black
- Grand Prize: Jeric Bautista, Sweater Albany
- 1st Place Goat: Taylor Bellhouse, Nigerian Dwarf
- Best in Show Goat: Kaua’ula Farm, Nubian
- 1st Place Pig: Pasture Pork Hawai’i, Hereford Duroc Landrace
- Best In Show Pig: Maui Kunekune Pigs, Kunekune
- 1st Place Steer: Joey Cardoza, Simmental
- 1st Place Bull: Joey Cardoza, Angus
- People’s Choice: Breanna Doke, Valais Blacknose Sheep
- Best in Show: Kaipo Kekiwi, Gray Appendix Horse
- Livestock Exhibit Lifetime Achievement Award: Joey Cardoza
- Livestock Exhibit Outstanding Partner Recognition Award: Harry Cambra
- Livestock Exhibit Innovation Recognition Award: Alex Kaea-Pimentel
Fiber Arts
- Best in Show: Shawna Campbell – Crochet
- Best in Show: Marion Johnson – Crochet
- Best in Show: Shawna Johnson – Needlework
- Best in Show: Bernie Duarte Adair – Sewing
- Best in Show: Bernie Duarte Adair – Quilts
- Best in Show: Kaumakani Quipotla – Weaving
- Best in Show: Samantha Vincent – Yarn
- Best in Show: Anna Ribucan – Quilts
- Best in Show: Amy Fulmer – Knit
- Grand Prize: Anna Ribucan – Quilts
- People’s Choice Award: Bianca Datiles
Student Art
Grades K–2
- Best in Show: Kailea Fujii (Puʻu Kukui, Kindergarten)
- 1st Place: Karley Rasos (St. Anthony, Grade 1)
- 2nd Place: Tyla Agtaguem (Puʻu Kukui, Kindergarten)
- 3rd Place: Puʻuwai Pihana (Pōmaika‘i, Grade 2)
- Honorable Mention: Lani DaProza (Maui Preparatory, Kindergarten)
Grades 3–5
- Best in Show: Amadea Roos (Pukalani, Grade 5)
- 1st Place: Violet Kapua‘āla (Pōmaika‘i, Grade 4)
- 2nd Place: Karisa Rasos (St. Anthony, Grade 3)
- 3rd Place: Sedona-Kai Moseley (Pūnana Leo o Pi‘ilani, Grade 3)
- Honorable Mentions: Jupiter Sawalmeh (Kula, Grade 3) and Maliyah Deguzman (Pukalani, Grade 5)
Grades 6–8
- Best in Show: Erica Barut (Maui Waena, Grade 8)
- 1st Place: Aliyah Varde (Kamehameha Maui, Grade 6)
- 2nd Place: Isabella Song (Kamehameha Maui, Grade 7)
- 3rd Place: Mia Steinger (Haleakalā Waldorf, Grade 6)
- Honorable Mention: Severine Panaligan (Maui Waena, Grade 6)
Grades 9–10
- Best in Show: Isaiah Monteiro (Kīhei, Grade 10)
- 1st Place: Levi Boyle (Haleakalā Waldorf, Grade 10)
- 2nd Place: Ava Rakestraw (Kīhei Charter, Grade 9)
- 3rd Place: Eon Meyers (Kīhei Charter, Grade 9)
- Honorable Mention: Maggie R. Stanley (King Kekaulike, Grade 9)
Grades 11–12
- Best in Show: Kaylee Yagi (Maui High, Grade 12)
- 1st Place: Brayden Martin (Maui High, Grade 12)
- 2nd Place: Myka Gurule-Arensdorf (Kīhei Charter, Grade 12)
- 3rd Place: Tobie Silva (Maui High, Grade 12)
- Honorable Mention: Isabella Kusch (Kīhei, Grade 11)
E-Sports
Elementary Division
- 1st Place – Sullivan Givnish
- 2nd Place – Zayden Cabalo
- 3rd Place – Phin Halfen
- 4th Place – Keaton Givnish
Intermediate Division
- 1st Place – Zion James Della
- 2nd Place – Temoc Fuentes
- 3rd Place – Vaitea Hosino
- 4th Place – Jayden Wago
High School Division
- 1st Place – Trevor Reed
- 2nd Place – Jai Kuraoka
- 3rd Place – Gideon Kaneshiro
Open Division
- 1st Place – Gabriel Givnish
- 2nd Place – Reese Young
- 3rd Place – Isaiah Anakalea
- 4th Place – Vaitea Hosino
Student horticulture
Fruit
- Starfruit: Mahealani Kumau, Grade 2 Haʻikū Elementary
- Tangerine: Lucas Dodson, Kindergarten Emmanuel Lutheran School
- Papaya: Matthan Rabanal, Grade 3 Haʻikū Elementary
Honorable Mention – Pomelo: Brillon Fukagawa, Grade 2 Kahului Elementary
Vegetable
“Pāʻia Twilight” chili pepper: Santi Hetrick, Grade 11 homeschool
Tuber/Root
- Kalo lehua: Benjamin Komine, Grade 10 Kamehameha Schools
- Kalo lehua: Kingston Komine, Grade 10 Kamehameha Schools
- Carrots: Henry Dodson, Pre-Kindergarten Emmanuel Lutheran School
Flower/Herb
- Hibiscus: Mahealani Kamau, Grade 2 Haʻikū Elementary
- Lemongrass: Mahealani Kumau, Grade 2 Haʻikū Elementary
Best in Show – Kalo lehua: Benjamin Komine, Grade 10 Kamehameha Schools
