After six year absence, Maui County Fair draws 115,000; marks return of community tradition

Maui County Fair 2025. PC: Maui Photo Hub

The 98th Maui County Fair drew more than 115,000 fairgoers to the War Memorial Stadium Complex in Wailuku over four days from Oct. 2-5, 2025. It marked a return of the event following a six year absence.

The event’s return celebrated the heart and talent of the local community with a variety of beloved contests, showcasing everything from healthy keiki to agricultural excellence — and even a digital competition.

PC: Maui County Fair (2025)

“These contests are more than ribbons and trophies — they represent Maui Nui’s unique blend of culture, creativity and community pride, from our keiki to our kūpuna,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “With the close of the historic 98th Maui County Fair, we at the County of Maui extend a heartfelt mahalo to all participants, judges, volunteers and sponsors who made this local tradition possible.”

County of Maui extended mahalo to 2025 Maui County Fair Director Daryl Fujiwara of Festivals of Aloha, along with the rest of the 2025 Maui County Fair committee, comprising: Jasmine Ryan, finance manager; Jaydon Isobe, logistics; Kanani Dutro & Shane Dutro, project managers; Aaron Souza & Amy Kahula, security; Tambara Garrick, food vendors; Matthew Erickson, P&S vendors; Raysha Mamala, transport and travel; Alboy Kuehu and Ikaika Blackburn, entertainment; Kaiani Nae‘ole, social media; Gabrielle Berce, livestock; Jaime Cardoza, parade; Toni Rojas, Special Fair Day; Trisha Jardine, parking; and Tara Sabado, ADA.

This year’s fair featured a diverse lineup of competitions including the popular Baby of the Year, Orchid Show, Livestock and Poultry, Student Art, Fiber Arts, E-Sports and Student Horticulture.

More than 175 keiki entered and 50 were preselected to debut on the fairgrounds’ main entertainment stage for the Maui County Baby of the Year contest, previously known as the Healthy Baby Contest. Exhibits for Student Art, Student Horticulture, Fiber Arts and Orchid shows were on display at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center. The Livestock and Poultry competition was held in a fairgrounds tent near War Memorial Stadium. The E-Sports competition: Mario Kart World Tournament was in Baldwin High School Gym.

Results for Baby of the Year, Orchid Show, Livestock, Student Art, Fiber Arts, E-Sports and Student Horticulture competitions are as follows (Names and event details were provided by Fair organizers to the County of Maui, and while every effort was made by staff and volunteers to ensure accuracy, some information may contain inconsistencies):

Baby of the Year

First Place: Kililau Rodrigues

Parents: Lindsay and Kely Rodrigues

Prize package that includes: Four roundtrip tickets on Hawaiian Airlines or Alaska Airlines to destinations in Hawai‘i or the U.S. Mainland; a two-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua; passes to the Maui Ocean Center; Maui Oil Car Wash gift certificate; gift card from Makena Golf & Club; swag bag and pineapple from Maui Gold Pineapple and The Pineapple Store.

Second Place: Hope Akiko Fukushima

Parents: Clinton and Serena Fukushima

Prize package that includes: Olakino for two, Wailea Beach Resort; Maui Ocean Center passes; Maui Oil Car Wash gift certificate; Makena Golf & Club gift card; swag bag and pineapple from Maui Gold Pineapple and The Pineapple Store; one-month supply of diapers from Aloha Diaper Bank.

Third Place: Maylee Maxwell

Parents: Charles Maxwell and Mindy Montalvo

Prize package that includes: Dinner for two from Cane and Canoe; Maui Ocean Center passes; Maui Oil Car Wash gift certificate; Makena Golf & Club gift card; swag bag and pineapple from Maui Gold Pineapple and The Pineapple Store.

Contest details

Presented by: Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawai‘i and Aloha Diaper Bank

Babies were divided into three age groups: 0–12 months; 12–24 months; or 24–36 months.

Contestants were judged in the following categories: Health and Development; Personality and Interaction; Appearance and Presentation; and Family Involvement.

Panel of judges

Jordan Soon

Kalani Ahpuck

Cynthia Damo

Dr. Casandra Simonson

Lauren Akitake

Samantha Kramer

Alyssa Nava-Vergara

Cherry Respicio Urias

Leslie Viloria Garo

Hawaiʻi US Rep. Jill Tokuda

Special mahalo: Maui County Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura

Orchid show

Best in Show Plant. Plant: Cattleya Portia. Owner: Rose Payba. PC: Maui County Fair

Judging by: Maui Orchid Society

Best in Show Plant

Plant: Cattleya Portia

Owner: Rose Payba

Reserve Champion

Plant: Vanda Deep Blue Seas ‘Valley Isle’ AM/AOS

Owner: Exotic Orchids of Maui

American Orchid Society Merit Awards

Rlc. Spotted Magic — Martha Suzuki

C. (Lavender Ice x Caudebac) ‘Pink Panther’ — Exotic Orchids of Maui

Rlc. Maui Dots — Anne Miller

Den. Blue Seas — Exotic Orchids of Maui

Flower Category / Ribbon Awards

Orchid show. PC: Maui County Fair.

Cattleya – Clusters Bowringiana Species – Lavender/Hybrids

C. Portia — Rose Payba C. bowringiana ‘Wolfe’ — Tropical Orchid Farm C. bowringiana ‘Wolfe’ — Tropical Orchid Farm C. bowringiana ‘One in a million’ — Tropical Orchid Farm

Cattleya – Clusters Small and Encyclia-Splash/Yellow/Spots/Enc Intergeneric

Brassavola nodosa — Rosie Tavares Evy. Mini Spotted Elf ‘Pauwela’ — Exotic Orchids of Maui Ctna. Why Not ‘Makena Ke akua’ HCC/AOS — Exotic Orchids of Maui Prosthechea ionocentra — Maryetta Sciuto

Dendrobium Phalaenopsis

Den. Pop Eye — Andrew Okada Den. Serendipity ‘Mothers Joy’ — April Sakahara Den. Enobi Splash — Rosy Tavares Den. King Dragon (green & white) — Steffen Yamada

Dendrobium – Antelope Type

Den. Blue Seas — Exotic Orchids of Maui Den. Enchantment Lea — April Sakahara Den. Enchantment Lea — Martha Suzuki

Paphiopedilum & Phragmipedium

Paph. Vanguard (Paph. glaucophyllum × rothschildianum) — Andrew Okada Paph. Skelton — Andrew Okada Paph. Charlesworthii — Andrew Okada Phrag. Apple Pie — Andrew Okada

Vandaceous – Blue & Red

V. Deep Blue Seas ‘Valley Isle’ AM/AOS — Exotic Orchids of Maui V. Jungle Lord ‘Leopard’ — Efren Delos Reyes V. (Taveesuksa × Lena Kamoiphan) — Rose Payba

Vandaceous – All Others

V. lamellata — Exotic Orchids of Maui V. tessellata semi alba — Exotic Orchids of Maui V. Arjuna × V. Sandra Gail Hatos — Exotic Orchids of Maui Prra. Bangkok Sunset ‘Honey Bee’ AM/AOS — Alene Farner

Cattleya – Art Shade, Orange, Yellow, Green

Rlc. Waianae Starburst ‘Volcano Queen’ – Steffen Yamada Blc. Hippelean ‘Maui’ – Exotic Orchids of Maui Blc. Maui Chameleon ‘Bright Star’ – Exotic Orchids of Maui Rly. Wow ‘Exotic Accent’ – Exotic Orchids of Maui

Cattleya – Standard – Yellow, Green, Semi Alba

Rlc. Golden Emperor ‘Valley Isle’ AM/AOS – Exotic Orchids of Maui C. labiata ‘Princess Rubra’ ‘Shearer’s Forest’ – Exotic Orchids of Maui Blc. Bill Teoh ‘Eternal Dream’ AM/AOS – Exotic Orchids of Maui C. labiata var coerulea – Tropical Orchid Farm

Spotted Cluster – Large

C. (Lavender Ice x caudebec) ‘Pink Panther’ – Exotic Orchids of Maui Hc. Spotlite – Anne Miller Hc. Spotlite – Marita Sesula Hc. Spotlite – Exotic Orchids of Maui C. (Lavender Ice x caudebec) ‘Pink Panther’ – Exotic Orchids of Maui

Dendrobium – New Guinea

Den. speciosum – Andrew Okada Den. alexandrae ‘Prolific’ – Andrew Okada Den. andreanum – Jeff Parker

Dendrobium Nigrohirsute

Den. formosale ‘Yukiko’ AM/AOS – Andrew Okada Den. Roongkamol Vejayan ‘Exotic’ – Andrew Okada

Miltonia – Species and Hybrids

Miltonia Anne Warne – Tropical Orchid Farm Miltoniopsis vexillaria ‘Panama’ – Tropical Orchid Farm Miltonia Belle Glade ‘Everglades Waterfall’ – Alene Farner Miltonia clowesii – Anne Farner

Oncidium – Species and Hybrids, Dendrochilum

Dendrochilum magnum – Andrew Okada Oncidium Lemon Heart – Rose Payba

Habenaria and Spathoglottis

Spathoglottis plicata ‘Cabaret’ – Beka Merrifield Habenaria dentata – Andrew Okada Habenaria rhodocheila ‘Nora’ – Andrew Okada Habenaria rhodocheila ‘Nora’ – Andrew Okada

Species – all

Dendrochilum magnum – Andrew Okada V. lamellata – Exotic Orchids of Maui C. aurantiaca – Tropical Orchid Farm Oncidium leucochilum inflexus – Maryetta Sciuto Stan. graveolens ‘Rainbow Mist’ – Maryetta Sciuto

Displays

Small Display – Maryetta Sciuto Small Display – Maryetta Sciuto Small Display – Martha Sesula

Small-flower size

Sigmatostylix radicans – Andrew Okada Epi. polyanthum – Andrew Okada Den. Bracteosum x tanii – Maryetta Sciuto Platystele reflexa – Maryetta Sciuto

Livestock Competition

Youth Miniature Rabbit: Alohilani of 96732 Bunnies, New Zealand-Holland Lop Mix

Open Miniature Rabbit: Jerrilyn De Cambra, Netherland Dwarf

Youth Fancy Rabbit: Aubrie Manlansing, Checkered Black

Adult Fancy Rabbit: Ronald Morreira, New Zealand White

Youth Commercial Rabbit: Wyatt Carvalho, Champagne d’ Argenté

Open Commercial Rabbit: Darrell De Cambra, New Zealand Red

Best in Show Rabbit: Cianne De Cambra & her rabbit “Oreo”

Youth Fancy Pigeon: Talon Pimentel, Birmingham Roller

Open: Fancy Pigeon: Honi Berce, West of England Tumbler

Youth Homing Pigeon a) Maecyn Mendoza

Youth Homing Pigeon b) Dylan Martins

Best in Show Pigeon a) Bryson Pimentel, Blue Bar Chex

Best in Show Pigeon b) Akela Martins

Youth Duck: Noelle Moniz, Call

Open Duck: Akamai Animals, Call

Best in Show Duck: Akamai Animals, Cayuga

Pheasant: Kehau Andrade, Silver Tail Pair

Turkey: Akela & Dylan Martins, Royal Palm

Youth Commercial Rooster: Nathan Mawae, Easter Egger

Open Commercial Rooster: Francisco Gonzalez, Black Australorp

Youth Commercial Hen: Teia-Ann Purdy of Shirota-Purdy Ranch, Plymouth Rock

Open Commercial Hen: Camilla’s Coop, Silver Laced Wyandotte

Youth Fancy Rooster: Daxtyn Asami-Shirota of Shirota-Purdy Ranch, Silkie

Open Fancy Rooster: Akamai Animals, Ayam Cemani

Open Fancy Hen: Camilla’s Coop, Silkie

Best in Show (Commercial/Fancy): Nathan Mawae, Easter Egger

Youth Bantam Rooster: Nathan Mawae, Serama

Open Bantam Rooster: Jeric Bautista, Table Top

Youth Bantam Hen: Carter Sato, Splash Old English Game Bantam

Open Bantam Hen: B&B Bantams, Old English Game Bantam

Youth Best in Show Bantam: Olivia Mawae, Serama

Open Best in Show Bantam: B&B Bantams, Old English Game Bantam

Open Game Bird Hen: Braezlee Kahalekai, Kelso Pumpkin

Best in Show Game Bird Hen: Tru Fam Game Farm

Open Game Bird Stag: Red Eye Game Farm, Red Eye Sweater

Best in Show Game Bird Stag: Stassi & Beauden Mahelona, Sardinha Golden

Open Game Bird Cock: Sticky P Game Farm, Edow

Best in Show Game Bird Cock: Shaelee Iiams, Black

Grand Prize: Jeric Bautista, Sweater Albany

1st Place Goat: Taylor Bellhouse, Nigerian Dwarf

Best in Show Goat: Kaua’ula Farm, Nubian

1st Place Pig: Pasture Pork Hawai’i, Hereford Duroc Landrace

Best In Show Pig: Maui Kunekune Pigs, Kunekune

1st Place Steer: Joey Cardoza, Simmental

1st Place Bull: Joey Cardoza, Angus

People’s Choice: Breanna Doke, Valais Blacknose Sheep

Best in Show: Kaipo Kekiwi, Gray Appendix Horse

Livestock Exhibit Lifetime Achievement Award: Joey Cardoza

Livestock Exhibit Outstanding Partner Recognition Award: Harry Cambra

Livestock Exhibit Innovation Recognition Award: Alex Kaea-Pimentel

Fiber Arts

Fiber Arts. PC: Maui County Fair

Best in Show: Shawna Campbell – Crochet

Best in Show: Marion Johnson – Crochet

Best in Show: Shawna Johnson – Needlework

Best in Show: Bernie Duarte Adair – Sewing

Best in Show: Bernie Duarte Adair – Quilts

Best in Show: Kaumakani Quipotla – Weaving

Best in Show: Samantha Vincent – Yarn

Best in Show: Anna Ribucan – Quilts

Best in Show: Amy Fulmer – Knit

Grand Prize: Anna Ribucan – Quilts

People’s Choice Award: Bianca Datiles

Student Art

Grades K–2

Best in Show: Kailea Fujii (Puʻu Kukui, Kindergarten)

1st Place: Karley Rasos (St. Anthony, Grade 1)

2nd Place: Tyla Agtaguem (Puʻu Kukui, Kindergarten)

3rd Place: Puʻuwai Pihana (Pōmaika‘i, Grade 2)

Honorable Mention: Lani DaProza (Maui Preparatory, Kindergarten)

Grades 3–5

Best in Show: Amadea Roos (Pukalani, Grade 5)

1st Place: Violet Kapua‘āla (Pōmaika‘i, Grade 4)

2nd Place: Karisa Rasos (St. Anthony, Grade 3)

3rd Place: Sedona-Kai Moseley (Pūnana Leo o Pi‘ilani, Grade 3)

Honorable Mentions: Jupiter Sawalmeh (Kula, Grade 3) and Maliyah Deguzman (Pukalani, Grade 5)

Grades 6–8

Student art 6-8. PC: Maui County Fair.

Best in Show: Erica Barut (Maui Waena, Grade 8)

1st Place: Aliyah Varde (Kamehameha Maui, Grade 6)

2nd Place: Isabella Song (Kamehameha Maui, Grade 7)

3rd Place: Mia Steinger (Haleakalā Waldorf, Grade 6)

Honorable Mention: Severine Panaligan (Maui Waena, Grade 6)

Grades 9–10

Best in Show: Isaiah Monteiro (Kīhei, Grade 10)

1st Place: Levi Boyle (Haleakalā Waldorf, Grade 10)

2nd Place: Ava Rakestraw (Kīhei Charter, Grade 9)

3rd Place: Eon Meyers (Kīhei Charter, Grade 9)

Honorable Mention: Maggie R. Stanley (King Kekaulike, Grade 9)

Grades 11–12

Best in Show: Kaylee Yagi (Maui High, Grade 12)

1st Place: Brayden Martin (Maui High, Grade 12)

2nd Place: Myka Gurule-Arensdorf (Kīhei Charter, Grade 12)

3rd Place: Tobie Silva (Maui High, Grade 12)

Honorable Mention: Isabella Kusch (Kīhei, Grade 11)

E-Sports

Elementary Division

1st Place – Sullivan Givnish

2nd Place – Zayden Cabalo

3rd Place – Phin Halfen

4th Place – Keaton Givnish

Intermediate Division

1st Place – Zion James Della

2nd Place – Temoc Fuentes

3rd Place – Vaitea Hosino

4th Place – Jayden Wago

High School Division

1st Place – Trevor Reed

2nd Place – Jai Kuraoka

3rd Place – Gideon Kaneshiro

Open Division

1st Place – Gabriel Givnish

2nd Place – Reese Young

3rd Place – Isaiah Anakalea

4th Place – Vaitea Hosino

Student horticulture

Starfruit: Mahealani Kumau, Grade 2 Haʻikū Elementary. PC: Maui County Fair

Fruit

Starfruit: Mahealani Kumau, Grade 2 Haʻikū Elementary Tangerine: Lucas Dodson, Kindergarten Emmanuel Lutheran School Papaya: Matthan Rabanal, Grade 3 Haʻikū Elementary

Honorable Mention – Pomelo: Brillon Fukagawa, Grade 2 Kahului Elementary

Vegetable

“Pāʻia Twilight” chili pepper: Santi Hetrick, Grade 11 homeschool

Tuber/Root

Benjamin and Kingston Komine. Student horticulture. PC: Maui County Fair

Kalo lehua: Benjamin Komine, Grade 10 Kamehameha Schools Kalo lehua: Kingston Komine, Grade 10 Kamehameha Schools Carrots: Henry Dodson, Pre-Kindergarten Emmanuel Lutheran School

Flower/Herb

Hibiscus: Mahealani Kamau, Grade 2 Haʻikū Elementary Lemongrass: Mahealani Kumau, Grade 2 Haʻikū Elementary

Best in Show – Kalo lehua: Benjamin Komine, Grade 10 Kamehameha Schools

For more information on the Maui County Fair, visit https://themauifair.com.