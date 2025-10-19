Community invited to help shape the future of East Maui Water Authority at October workshops

East Maui water. PC: DLNR

The County of Maui, East Maui Water Authority and its community board, ‘Aha Wai O Maui Hikina, are holding three community workshops on Oct. 28 and 29, 2025, in Keʻanae, Wailuku and Haʻikū that will help shape the future of EMWA.

Join meetings to identify key projects, such as infrastructure upgrades, a new East Maui baseyard and watershed health initiatives. Input will help guide community-driven projects that EMWA can advance and seek funding to implement.

The free workshops are:

Keʻanae : 4:45-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 28, Keʻanae-Uka.

: 4:45-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 28, Keʻanae-Uka. Wailuku (and online): 1-3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 29, at J. Walter Cameron Center; online via Microsoft Teams by registering at https://www.mauicounty.gov/EMWA. Nonprofit Public Finance Initiative will offer an education session titled, “From Vision to Action: Funding the East Maui Water Authority’s Priorities,” on how funding sources, such as bonds, grants and philanthropy, can support community-identified projects and lead a discussion with public officials on next steps. Participants will explore the question — “What will it take to move from vision to action?” — and consider practical ways to implement EMWA priorities.

(and online): 1-3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 29, at J. Walter Cameron Center; online via Microsoft Teams by registering at https://www.mauicounty.gov/EMWA. Nonprofit Public Finance Initiative will offer an education session titled, “From Vision to Action: Funding the East Maui Water Authority’s Priorities,” on how funding sources, such as bonds, grants and philanthropy, can support community-identified projects and lead a discussion with public officials on next steps. Participants will explore the question — “What will it take to move from vision to action?” — and consider practical ways to implement EMWA priorities. Haʻikū: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29, at Haʻikū Community Center.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This month’s workshops will build on ideas and priorities shared during watershed and resource-planning EMWA gatherings held over the summer in Keʻanae, Haʻikū and Kula.

“The summer gatherings gave us a real sense of what our communities want and need,” EMWA Director Gina Young said. “This month, we’re taking the next step — working side by side to turn community priorities into real action plans for water in East Maui. We’re making sure local voices continue to lead every conversation.”

At the June meetings, community members toured local streams, met with experts and shared priorities, including fairness in water systems, modernized infrastructure, transparency, food security and stronger community decision-making. Each region voiced unique needs: reconnecting youth and kūpuna in Keʻanae and Wailuanui; addressing water meters in Kula; and promoting fairness and cultural respect in Haʻikū-Huelo.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

October EMWA meetings are held in collaboration with Public Finance Initiative, Haʻikū Community Association, Kula Community Association and Nā Moku Aupuni o Koʻolau Hui. These workshops are supported through Public Finance Initiative’s Rural and Small Cities Program with support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In November 2022, Maui County residents voted to amend the Maui County Charter to establish the Department of the East Maui Water Authority. Guided by the department’s community board, the ‘Aha Wai O Maui Hikina Board, which represents the Nāhiku, Keʻanae, Honomanū and Huelo communities, EMWA launched in November 2024.

The department is tasked with developing watershed management plans and acquiring and managing water systems to ensure efficient and sustainable distribution of local water resources. Its work to steward East Maui water resources centers on environmentally sustainable practices, local expertise and Hawaiian cultural and generational knowledge.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Contact EMWA at EMWater.Authority@co.maui.hi.us or visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/EMWA.