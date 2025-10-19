Game bird hunting season opens Nov. 1

Pheasant- PC Garon Nobriga via Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources

The 2025-26 game bird hunting season opens on Nov. 1 and and will run through Jan. 25, the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources announced. To comply with federal mandates, including the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and to meet current state regulations, the last day for hunting mourning doves will be Jan. 11.

Statewide, all game bird hunters should be familiar with “Rules Regulating Game Bird Hunting,” found in Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes Title 13, Chapter 122. Hunters will be required to check in and out at established hunter check stations or through the OuterSpatial mobile application, unless otherwise indicated. Landowners’ permission is required when seeking to hunt on private land.

A valid hunting license and a game bird stamp are required for all game bird hunting on public and private lands. To purchase your hunting license or game bird stamp, go to: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/.

Hunters are asked to prevent wildfires by not parking or driving in tall grass or brush. Report fires by calling 911.

For more information, review the full announcement regarding each island’s specific rules and regulations for hunting units, hunting days, available game bird species and other special announcements: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/hunting-announcements/

Or call the department’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife offices at the following telephone numbers in Maui County:

Maui: 808-984-8100

Moloka‘i: 808-553-1745

Lāna‘i: 808-565-7916