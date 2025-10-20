Five teen girls charged in alleged assault at Kalama School

Maui Now file image

Several teenage girls were charged with assault and kidnapping after allegedly holding a 13-year-old boy in a sound proof room at the Kalama Intermediate School campus in Makawao on Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported at around 1:10 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2025.

Police say an investigation determined that the male student was unable to leave the room while some of the females blocked the door, with one holding his arm and another holding the door closed. Several of the female students recorded the incident on their phones, according to police. After approximately 20 minutes, police say the male student managed to exit the room.

On Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, all five juvenile females involved were taken into custody and subsequently released to the custody of Family Court. Four females (ages 13, 13, 13 and 14) were arrested and charged with third degree assault and kidnapping. One 14-year-old girl was arrested and charged with kidnapping.

In accordance with state law, which protects the identities of minors, the names of the juveniles are withheld to maintain confidentiality.

Police say the department remains committed to ensuring the safety of students in the community and encourages anyone with additional information regarding this incident to contact the Juvenile Crime Prevention Division at 808-244-6480.