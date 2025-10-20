Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 21, 2025

October 20, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 01:21 PM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 07:37 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:27 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 08:24 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 01:39 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:23 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:58 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of small to moderate, long-period northwest to north- northwest swells (320-340 degrees) will fill in throughout the week, keeping surf along north and west facing shores elevated. The current northwest swell (320-330 degrees) is currently declining and will be reinforced by another small long period northwest swell (330 degrees) tomorrow evening. This next swell will peak near average late Tuesday before subsiding Wednesday afternoon. A moderate, long- period swell (330-340 degrees) could produce advisory level surf for north and west facing shores late Wednesday into Thursday. Another slightly larger, moderate, long- period swell (330-340 degrees) will fill in Friday through Saturday, keeping surf elevated along north and west facing shores above advisory levels. 


Background, medium- to long-period south to southwest swells will continue to filter into the area through the week, keeping surf along south facing shores from going flat. Small, choppy surf along east facing shores will increase and become rough for the latter half of the week as the trades strengthen. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.


				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





