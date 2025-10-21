8th Maui Amateur wraps at the King Kamehameha Golf Club

Derek Chinen – Championship flight winner

The 8th Maui Amateur wrapped over the weekend at the King Kamehameha Golf Club.

In the Championship flight, Kāneʻohe resident Derek Chinen fired a 5-under par 67 to win by three shots over James Whitworth. Chinen got off to a quick start with an eagle on the par 5 first hole. He then made three consecutive bogeys but closed with a back nine 30 including an eagle on the par 5 18th hole.

Whitworth closed with a 2-under par 70. He is currently a member of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Men’s golf team.

Two of Hawaiʻi’s brightest young stars Jake Otani and Leo Saito tied for third at 1-over par.

Ray Tendo – Mid-Amateur.

In the Mid-Amateur flight, Raymond Tendo tied Kāneʻohe resident Lanham Jones in regulation at 26-over par. Tendo then made par on the first playoff hole to claim victory.

Craig Larson – Sr Men’s Championship

In the Men’s Senior Championship division, Lahaina resident Craig Larson successfully defended his title, closing with a final round 73 to win by two strokes over ʻEwa Beach resident Chris Howard. Larson struggled in his first round shooting an 80 but held steady over the weekend shooting just 1-over par to win.

Ava Kawahara – Women’s Championship

In the Women’s Championship, Wailuku resident Ava Kawahara shot a final round 75 to win by five strokes over fellow Wailuku resident Naiya Hamasaki. Ava is currently a senior at Maui Preparatory Academy.