Aloha to Auckland: Hawaiian Airlines’ seasonal service returns

Hawaiian Airlines will begin offering seasonal service with scheduled flights between Honolulu and Auckland beginning Nov. 16. The route will operate three times a week and run through April 2026.

This seasonal service uses the Airbus A330 aircraft, offering nonstop flights between New Zealand and Hawaiʻi, as well as convenient one-stop connections to and from the US continent.

“We know Kiwi travelers have long awaited the return of our seasonal service, and our crews are thrilled to welcome them onboard once again,” said Andrew Stanbury, regional director of the South Pacific for Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines. He also noted that with the combined strength of the merged airlines’ global network, guests will have “more options than ever to explore the world.”

The service is operated by a 278-seat Airbus A330, which features complimentary high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi. Comfort options include:

18 lie-flat Business Class seats in a 2-2-2 configuration.

in a 2-2-2 configuration. 68 Extra Comfort seats (soon to be rebranded as Premium Class seats) which offer extra legroom, priority boarding and additional amenities.

Travel opportunities

The seasonal flights operate during the Southern Hemisphere summer, a time when New Zealand offers warm weather, blooming nature and opportunities for exploring areas like vineyard havens and the country’s 11 iconic Great Walks. The service provides a link between the two destinations, strengthening ties between Indigenous and Pacific Island communities, while attracting US travelers and boosting New Zealand’s economy.

For guests traveling between the US continent and New Zealand, same-day connectivity via Honolulu is available to or from cities including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco, among others.

Loyalty program benefits

Guests can book their travel using Atmos Rewards, the combined loyalty program of Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines. Atmos Rewards members can also earn and redeem miles for travel across 30 airlines, thanks to Alaska Airlines’ oneworld membership and Hawaiian’s global partners. Hawaiian Airlines is expected to join the oneworld alliance in spring 2026.

Additionally, Qantas Frequent Flyer members can redeem their Qantas Points for travel on this seasonal Auckland service, as well as on flights between Honolulu, the Neighbor Islands and Hawaiian’s US gateways.