Maui Council panel advances park agreement for Waikapū Country Town 

Waikapū Country Town project boundary map. Courtesy Waikapū Country Town LLC via draft environmental assessment prepared by Planning Consultants Hawaiʻi LLC.

The Maui County Council’s Water Authority, Social Services and Parks Committee recommended adoption of a resolution Monday that would authorize the county to execute a park assessment agreement with Waiʻale 905 Partners LLC, the developer of the Waikapū Country Town project.

The agreement addresses the park assessment requirement for the entire Waikapū Country Town project. The master-planned development is planned to include approximately 1,433 homes, including 500 affordable homes, at full build-out.

The subdivision related to the park is named the Waiʻale Large Lot Park Subdivision. The resolution, Resolution 25-178, requires the developer to dedicate approximately 21 acres for a single, contiguous neighborhood park. The committee voted to recommend adoption of the resolution, as amended, which included a non-substantive correction to a slightly larger land area, 21.041 acres in the resolution’s exhibit.

Park details and timeline

The 21-acre park is planned as a multi-purpose facility, according to Department of Parks and Recreation Director Patrick McCall, who added his department is “excited about the project.” The design includes walking trails, a multi-purpose field, a restroom and a 38-stall parking lot.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Samual Marvel, chief of the Parks Department’s Planning and Development Division, noted that the developer would be responsible for installing some amenities as required by code, including irrigation, comfort station items and the initial grading.

The question of when the public might be able to use the park was raised by Council Member Tamara Paltin. Jeffrey Ueoka, attorney for Waiʻale 905 Partners LLC, estimated the project’s infrastructure, including water, sewer, drainage and roads, would be complete about two years after construction plans are approved.

He later noted that full build-out for the larger Waikapū Country Town project is estimated for 2030-2031-ish.

Ueoka clarified that the 21 acres is a single, contiguous piece. The agreement also requires the developer to provide pocket parks throughout the development. However, these smaller green open spaces are anticipated to be privately owned and maintained by the homeowners association, not dedicated to the county.

County acceptance process

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Paltin also asked when the County would be “physically taking responsibility of the site.”

Ueoka explained that after the Council approves the park assessment agreement, the developer would complete the required improvements.

“And once it’s complete, then we will dedicate it over to the county,” he said, clarifying that the park director at that time would have the discretionary approval to accept the dedication of the park, provided the developer has substantially complied with the park assessment agreement.

A motion to recommend adoption of Resolution 25-178 passed 6-0, with Council Members Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, Tasha Kama and Gabe Johnson absent and excused. Council Member Shane Sinenci chaired the committee meeting.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The resolution moves on the full Council for consideration.

Other pieces of the Waikapū development are coming together to advance the project overall. In August, the County Department of Public Works issued a determination of no significant environmental impacts for a $73 million project to extend Waiʻale Road 1.6 miles in Waikapū. That marked an important planning step for a roadway necessary for the project to move forward.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In other action Monday, committee members discussed Bill 119, which would increase penalties for prohibited noise violations. Under the bill, penalties would increase from $25 to $100 to $250 for the first offense; from $100 to $250 to $500 for a second offense; and from $250 to $500 to $1,000 and forfeiture of sound amplification equipment for a third offense.

The bill is modeled on Honolulu’s prohibited noise enforcement ordinance.

The Maui Police Department submitted questions about the bill and its provisions for a third offense. For example:

Who determines the value of the sound amplification system?

Who is responsible for carrying out the forfeiture-MPD or a third party?

Once forfeited, wiU the sound amplification system be destroyed or sent to auction?

Ultimately, the committee agreed to defer the item for further discussion later.