Maui Surf Forecast for October 22, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 07:56 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:57 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:01 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 01:56 PM HST. Sunrise 6:24 AM HST. Sunset 5:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Long period forerunners of a pair of NNW (330) swells have registered on the Waimea Bay PacIOOS Buoy this afternoon. At present, the bulk of wave action along the N shore remains tied to NE trades, but the swell will build until it peaks late Wednesday night into early Thursday. then briefly subsides Thursday into Thursday night only to be followed by renewed long period energy from a slightly larger and slightly more NNW (340) swell that will peak Friday into Saturday. Background medium to long period S to SSW swells will filter into the area through the week keeping surf along S facing shores from going flat. Rough, choppy surf along E shores will continue through the forecast period and will see a slight increase during the second half of the week into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

