Spooktacular fun at Kīhei 4th Friday Town Party on Oct. 24

Kīhei Fourth Friday flier. Courtesy image

The South Shore is gearing up for some spooky family fun at the Kīhei 4th Friday Town Party from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 24 at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka, the “Heart and Soul” of Kīhei. This month’s event is packed with Halloween-themed festivities, live entertainment, and plenty of local food and shopping.

Costume contest, music and classic cars

Get your little monsters ready for the annual Keiki Costume Contest, which promises to be a spooky, family-friendly event with treats and excitement for everyone.

The evening’s free entertainment on the K4F Main Stage will feature Nevah Too Late playing Halloween music. Local favorite mistress of ceremonies Kathy Collins will host the night, introducing the band and the costume contest. The timeline for the Main Stage is:

6-6:05 p.m.: Intro – MC Kathy Collins

Intro – MC Kathy Collins 6:05-7 p.m.: Nevah Too Late

Nevah Too Late 7 p.m.: Announcements + Contest – Collins

Announcements + Contest – Collins 7-7:30 p.m.: Keiki Costume Contest

Keiki Costume Contest 7:30-7:40 p.m.: Announcements – Collins

Announcements – Collins 7:40-8:55 p.m.: Nevah Too Late

Nevah Too Late 8:55-9 p.m.: Closing Announcements – Collins

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In the Food Court, enjoy the musical talent of Missy Aguilar from 6:15 to 8:45 p.m.

Don’t forget to check out Maui’s Classic and Collector’s Cars parked near the Keiki Zone.

Keiki Zone and Haunted House

The Keiki Zone will buzz with free activities for kids and teens, including Balloon Twisting, Arts and Crafts, 4 Kids Quick Science, and Legos, along with Hula Hoops and more.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For a more frightful experience, head over to Nalu’s South Shore Grill for a Haunted House starting at 6 p.m. Entry is $5.

Food, retail and more

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The large K4F Food Court offers a variety of local tastes from food booths and food trucks, including: Aguas Tropicales, Fiyah Foods, Holo Holo Garlic Noodles, Maui Cookie Lab, Molokai Hot Bread, Only Ono BBQ and Taco’s 8th Wonder.

Shoppers can visit dozens of retail and craft vendors like 1 Salty Hawaiian, Bent on Maui, Hanakini Swim, Maui Shellery, The Clay Boutique and many others.

Other event details

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Free parking is available less than a block away at Azeka Makai and Kīhei Plaza.

Kīhei 4th Friday is made possible with support from the Maui County Office of Economic Development and the help of volunteers from Kīhei Charter School and Maui High Key Club. Mahalo to Azeka Shopping Center, MW Group Ltd., H. Hawaii Media, and Waste Pro Hawaii.

Kīhei 4th Friday is one of the Maui Friday Town Parties, an initiative by the Maui County Office of Economic Development to celebrate our island’s historic towns.

For more information, visit the official website at www.kiheifridays.com or its Facebook page.