Sheraton Maui appoints Chef Mitchell Cooper as new executive chef

Chef Mitchell Cooper headshot. (Courtesy: Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa)

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa has promoted longtime team member Chef Mitchell Cooper to executive chef, overseeing the West Maui resort’s culinary operations across its restaurants, bars, banquets and events.

Cooper brings more than 36 years of experience to the role, including 11 years on Maui. He joined the Sheraton Maui in 2017 as sous chef and was promoted to executive sous chef two years later. His background spans kitchens from New York City to Charleston, S.C., and locally as executive chef at 5 Palms Beach Restaurant and Ami Ami Bar & Grill in Kīhei.

“Chef Cooper’s culinary expertise, passion for island-grown ingredients, and wealth of experience will further elevate our food and beverage offerings and enhance the guest experience for both visitors and kama‘āina at our resort,” said Tetsuji Yamazaki, general manager of Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. “His proven leadership and dedication to creating memorable dining experiences make him the perfect choice to lead our culinary department into its next chapter.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Cooper will debut as executive chef during the 15th Annual Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival’s “World of Wagyu, Wine & Whiskey” event on Oct. 25. at the resort, presenting a kiawe-smoked crispy Kurobuta pork belly with Yamazaki whiskey pineapple agrodolce over Mother Mushroom Farm’s farro risotto. The event showcases the finest Wagyu beef from around the world, alongside vintages of wine and rare, barrel-aged whiskey.

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, located in Kāʻanapali, features six dining venues including The Sandbar, Cliff Dive Bar + Grill, Mai Tai Bar, and Teppan-yaki Dan, with plans for a new signature restaurant opening in 2026 under Cooper’s direction.

For more information and reservations, visit www.sheratonmaui.com.