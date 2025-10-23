Imua Family Services brings Halloween spirit back to Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Oct. 30

Imua’s 5th annual Keiki Halloween Festival returns to the MACC on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. PC: courtesy

For its fifth year in a row, Imua Family Services is once again hosting its annual Keiki Halloween Festival. The family-friendly fun runs from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. This free community celebration is designed especially for children ages eight and under and promises to be an evening packed with Halloween magic.

Young trick-or-treaters will wander through a path of treat stations hosted by Imua’s community partners and local businesses, each one brimming with activities, goodies and other surprises.

Adventurous keiki can make new friends via the critter encounter zone, and those who enjoy hands-on activities will be able to create their own constructs in the Ben’s Big Blue Building Blocks play area.

Maui Classic Cruisers will be on hand with their classic cars decked out in Halloween décor, and the Halloween spirit will be kept alive throughout the evening with ever energetic DJ Boomshot and Maui’s barefoot reggae ambassador Marty Dread.

Trick-or-treat stations will be provided and crewed by dozens of community partners, including: Bayada Home Health, Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, Evolution Dance Academy, Grow Some Good, Healthcare Navigator, Hui Noʻeau, Imua Inclusion Preschool, Kākou 4 Keiki, Keiki O Ka ʻĀina, Mālama Maui Nui, Maui Emergency Management Agency, Maui Food Bank, Maui OnStage, Mindful Living Group, Nā Keiki O Emalia, Pacific Birth Collective, Pacific Whale Foundation, Pāʻia Youth and Cultural Center, ProArts Playhouse, Rotary of Kīhei and Wailea, Salvation Army Hawaiʻi, What Makes You Feel Beautiful, YouthLine Hawaiʻi, and more.

Grown-ups can join in the fun as well, indulging in eats from local food trucks.

“The Imua Keiki Halloween Festival is all about laughter, costumes and families celebrating together,” said Dean Wong, CEO at Imua Family Services. “We cannot wait to welcome Maui’s keiki for another safe and magical night of Halloween fun.”

Imua’s Keiki Halloween Festival is an inclusive celebration for those of any ability. Whether your little one is a silly monster, a sparkling fairy, or a tiny T. rex, this is the place to celebrate Halloween, Maui style. For additional information, visit www.discoverimua.com/halloween.