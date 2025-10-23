Temporary closures slated at two Central Maui pools

Listen to this Article 1 minute

The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku. Photo Courtesy: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced temporary closures at two pools in Central Maui.

Kōkua Pool, Kahului. Due to pool maintenance, Kōkua Pool will be temporarily closed starting Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, until further notice. The pool is in Kahului Center Park at 275 Uhu St.

Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool, Wailuku. Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool will close for half a day from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, for pool guard recruitment testing. The facility at 700 Halia Nakoa St. will reopen from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday for lap and recreational swimming.

For updates on pool hours, call the County pool hotline at 808-270-8208. For general DPR pool information, visithttps://www.mauicounty.gov/aquatics.