Tokuda honored with national Head Start PROMISE Award for leadership

The National Head Start Association announced that US Rep. Jill Tokuda (D-HI) has been honored with the prestigious NHSA Protecting Our Most Important Students Early (PROMISE) Award. The award recognizes her commitment to early childhood education and her leadership in championing the needs of Head Start children and families across the nation.



Rep. Tokuda has been instrumental in advancing Head Start’s mission to provide comprehensive early learning, health, and family support services to children in need. Her deep understanding of the critical role that early childhood education plays in shaping future success has made her a powerful voice in Congress on behalf of the more than 40 million children served by Head Start each year.



Rep. Tokuda’s recognition follows her sponsorship of the Head Start for Our Future Act in both the 118th and 119th Congresses. The legislation would bolster the Head Start and early childhood education workforce pipeline by amending the Higher Education Act to allow college students eligible for the federal work-study program to work for Head Start or other early childhood education programs.

“In Hawaiʻi, I’ve seen firsthand how Head Start transforms lives. Parents who once struggled now have the support they need, and children who might have fallen behind are given the tools to thrive. Head Start isn’t just a program – it represents opportunity and a deep commitment to ensuring every child, regardless of background or zip code, starts life with a strong foundation,” said Rep. Tokuda. “That’s why I’m deeply honored to receive NHSA’s PROMISE Award. Education is the great equalizer, and Head Start is where that promise begins. I look forward to doubling down on my commitment to championing programs like Head Start that nurture children’s growth and uplift the parents who raise them.”

“Congresswoman Tokuda embodies the spirit of the NHSA PROMISE Award – compassion, commitment, and courage,” said Yasmina Vinci, executive director of NHSA. “Her work on the Head Start for Our Future Act is a testament to her belief that every child deserves a strong start. We are proud to honor her and look forward to continuing this vital work together.”

The NHSA Promise Award is given annually to policymakers who exemplify unwavering support for Head Start’s mission and demonstrate tangible efforts to expand opportunities for America’s most vulnerable children.