UH Maui College announces non-credit culinary classes for Fall 2025

UHMC holiday cookies. PC: UH Maui College.

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, Culinary Arts program announced a lineup of six non credit cooking and baking classes to help students improve skills and offer ideas for holiday gatherings and gift-giving. The classes run from Saturday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. All classes take place in the Pāʻina Building on the UHMC Kahului campus.

UHMC Chef Instructor Richard Ramirez with ‘ulu (left); and ‘Ulu Salad (right). PC: UH Maui College.

The full list of classes is posted below:

Saturday, Nov. 1 – ʻUlu Dishes – Fun Dishes Using our Sustainable Breadfruit with Chef Richard Ramirez

Saturday, Nov. 8 – Cake Decorating: The Wonders of Buttercream, Cake Decorating, and Piping Techniques with Pastry Chef Hannah Stanchfield

Saturday, Nov. 15 – Sushi Made Simple – Various Maki Rolls and Nigiri with Chef Richard Ramirez

Saturday, Nov. 22 – Pies 101 – Pies Made Easy – Simple Pie Dough Techniques and Classic Recipes to Make at Home with Pastry Chef Hannah Stanchfield

Saturday, Dec. 6 – French Butter Sauces – Take the Mystery out of Making Hollandaise, Beurre Blanc and Compound Butters with Chef Richard Ramirez

Saturday, Dec. 13 – Holiday Cookies – Decorating Cookies, Classic Cookies, and Holiday Tray Bakes with Pastry Chef Hannah Stanchfield

UHMC Pastry Chef Instructor Hannah Stanchfield. PC: UH Maui College.

UHMC cake decorating. PC: UH Maui College.

Registration is available online here. Space is limited to a maximum of 16 students per class. Cost is $90 per person per class. Contact Chef Craig Omori at omoric@hawaii.edu with any questions.

