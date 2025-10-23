Veterinary partnership with airline makes access to lifesaving pet care easier from any island

VERC and Kamaka Air partner to provide access to veterinary emergency and specialty care across the Hawaiian Islands.

For pets facing emergencies or needing advanced specialty care, time and distance can mean everything. Veterinary Emergency + Referral Center of Hawaiʻi has partnered with Kamaka Air to provide safe and reliable interisland air transport, enabling pets and their families to access lifesaving veterinary care on Oʻahu quickly and efficiently.

“Hawaiʻi’s geography can make it challenging for families whose pets need urgent or specialized care,” said Fred Mcfadden, VERC’s Hospital Director. “Through our partnership with Kamaka Air, we’re removing those barriers so pets can receive the expert care they need, when they need it most.”

“For more than 32 years, Kamaka Air has proudly transported animals across the islands—from house pets to penguins—with the same love and care we give every passenger,” said Kamaka Air President George Kaʻanana. “We’re honored to partner with VERC to help pets and their families reach the care they need quickly and safely. Our goal is to make every flight as smooth and stress-free as possible, especially when a pet’s health is at stake.”

Veterinary Emergency + Referral Center.

VERC and Kamaka Air collaborate to provide fast, safe, and comfortable interisland transportation for pets and their owners. “From referral by your local veterinarian to arrival at VERC, every step is handled with care and expertise,” according to the announcement. Families can learn more about the process and plan their pet’s transport by visiting VERC’s Interisland Transportation page or Kamaka Air Pet Transport page.

“This collaboration ensures that pets facing emergencies or requiring specialized treatment can access timely, lifesaving care without unnecessary delays. The mission is simple: every pet in Hawaiʻi deserves access to the highest level of veterinary care, regardless of which island they call home,” according to the announcement.

Call VERC at 808-735-7735 or visit VERC’s Interisland Transportation page to learn more about interisland pet transport and how families can access emergency and specialty veterinary services.