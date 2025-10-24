County DWS accepting proposals for FY 2027 Watershed Protection Grants

DOH Project- Mauna Kahalawai Watershed Partnership. PC: DLNR

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply is accepting proposals now through Nov. 30, 2025, for its Fiscal Year 2027 Watershed Protection Grants Program, aimed at conserving, protecting and restoring watersheds that provide critical drinking water sources for the island.

Watersheds in Hawaiʻi are areas where rain and streams flow downhill into rivers, streams or the ocean. Healthy watersheds are vital to supporting clean water supplies and native plants and animals.

The grants program also includes projects focused on wildfire risk reduction in wildland-urban interface zones, helping safeguard both natural resources and nearby communities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Protecting and restoring our watersheds requires a strong partnership between the Department of Water Supply and local organizations,” DWS Director John Stufflebean said. “We’re proud to lead this effort by providing support and funding through the grants program, and we encourage community groups to bring forward innovative projects that help secure Maui’s clean water for today and the future.”

Key points of the FY 2027 program:

Funding scope : Projects must protect or restore watersheds that replenish Maui’s surface and groundwater sources used by the department. Priority goes to projects with measurable public benefits and those that include matching funds or leveraged resources.

: Projects must protect or restore watersheds that replenish Maui’s surface and groundwater sources used by the department. Priority goes to projects with measurable public benefits and those that include matching funds or leveraged resources. Application process : Proposals must be submitted through the Amplifund online platform by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30, 2025. First-time applicants are encouraged to review guidelines and contact the department for eligibility consultations.

: Proposals must be submitted through the Amplifund online platform by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30, 2025. First-time applicants are encouraged to review guidelines and contact the department for eligibility consultations. Grant period : Awards typically cover a one-year project from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2027, with possible multiyear funding for ongoing projects in good standing.

: Awards typically cover a one-year project from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2027, with possible multiyear funding for ongoing projects in good standing. Evaluation: Applications will be reviewed based on public benefit, cost-effectiveness, applicant capacity, deliverables schedule, past performance and matching funds availability.

DWS plans to allocate about 4% of its operating budget to the program, with grants ranging from tens of thousands to over $1 million, depending on project scope and impact.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The full request for proposals and program details are available at https://waterresources.mauicounty.gov/31/Watershed-Protection.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, contact DWS at 808-463-3113.