Hirono, colleagues introduce legislation to pay all federal employees during shutdown

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) joined Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and 19 colleagues in introducing legislation to pay all federal employees–both those excepted and furloughed–as well as our servicemembers and federal contractors during the current government shutdown. The Senators’ legislation, the True Shutdown Fairness Act, would also prevent attempts at mass firings (Reductions in Force or RIFs) while the government is shut down.

“Every day, federal workers help to keep the government functioning—protecting our communities and keeping our country safe and healthy,” said Hirono. “Our federal employees should not be unjustly punished during a government shutdown that they had no part in… I am proud to join my colleagues in introducing this legislation to ensure that ALL federal workers, contractors, and servicemembers are treated fairly and receive the pay they rightfully deserve.”

The True Shutdown Fairness Act would immediately restart pay for all excepted and furloughed federal workers, servicemembers, and federal contractors during the current shutdown. The Senators’ legislation also includes a prohibition on Reductions In Force (RIFs) while the federal government is shut down. Federal employees are ensured retroactive pay after a shutdown ends due to the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The legislation is endorsed by American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU), National Federation of Federal Employees (NFFE), American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE), Partnership for Public Service, and The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO).

In addition to Senators Hirono and Van Hollen, the True Shutdown Fairness Act is cosponsored by Senators Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), Chris Coons (D-DE), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Andy Kim (D-NJ), Ed Markey (D-MA), Patty Murray (D-WA), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Gary Peters (D-MI), Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Tina Smith (D-MN), Mark Warner (D-VA), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Peter Welch (D-VT).

The full text of the legislation is available here.