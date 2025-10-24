Maui Surf Forecast for October 25, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 10-14 8-12 6-8 West Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:02 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:41 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.2 feet 11:16 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:25 AM HST. Sunset 5:55 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Energy shifting toward the shorter period bands at the Waimea Bay PacIOOS buoy this afternoon indicates the gradual departure of the current NNW (330) swell. Moderate surf along N and W facing shores has therefore likely reached its minimum along N and W facing shores for the time being. Longer period energy associated with a NNW (330-340) swell has registered on offshore NDBC buoys 51101 and 51001 this afternoon, and surf will be on the rise tonight peaking near the High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold. This short- lived swell then fades Saturday into early next week. E facing shores experience short period fresh swell and plenty of wind wave action courtesy of ongoing strong trades. Surf will trend downward beginning late Saturday as trades gradually weaken. South facing shores see small background swell through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

