Seabury Hall presents TEDxYouth@SeaburyHall Event

Photo courtesy Seabury Hall/Bryan Berkowitz.

Seabury Hall’s independently organized TEDx event, “Power & Purpose, ” will be held at the school’s ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center on Sunday, Nov. 2, from noon to 2 p.m.

Eight student speakers from Seabury Hall and Kīhei Charter School will speak on topics ranging from immigration and indigenous cultures to the impact of nature and color, vision boards, and science/cancer innovations, as they relate to the event theme of Power and Purpose. There will also be exemplary youth performances on piano, percussion, and guitar with vocal accompaniment.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available at https://www.seaburyhall.org/student-life/tedxyouthseaburyhall .

