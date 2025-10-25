Maui Business

New ‘Maui Business Tuesdays’ series debuts with spotlight on local fashion designers

October 25, 2025, 8:00 AM HST
The debut salon in Akakū’s new Maui Business Tuesdays series will spotlight three Maui Hawaiian fashion designers — Anna Kahalekulu of Kūlua, Courtney Lazo of Henohea Hawai‘i, and Gemma Alvior of Pulelehua Boutique. The salon will be moderated by Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce President Kainoa Horcajo.

Salon moderator Kainoa Horcajo. (Courtesy: Akakū Maui Community Media)

In-person event doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the formal event (and webinar) starts at 6 p.m. Light refreshments and networking available for in-person attendees.

The series is supported by a Maui County Office of Economic Development Grant, in partnership with the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce and the Maui Chamber of Commerce.

Register here for free to secure a spot. Seating is limited. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the salon starts promptly at 6 p.m.

