Kellysa-Michiko Namakaokalani Pauʻole wins 4th Annual Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Haʻihaʻi Falsetto Contest

Video credit: Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest; Video edit: Wendy Osher

The 4th Annual Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest took place on Friday evening at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, honoring the art of leo ha‘iha‘i (Hawaiian falsetto) and celebrating Hawai‘i’s musical traditions. The event crowned its fourth Falsetto Champion, Kellysa-Michiko Namakaokalani Pau‘ole of Waikapū, Maui.

The contest is a signature event of the Festivals of Aloha, a series of cultural celebrations rooted in the 70-year legacy of Aloha Week and Aloha Festivals. This year’s festivities brought more than 20 events to communities across Maui, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, and Hāna.

The 2025 theme, chosen by Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata, is “Hahai nō ka Ua i ka Ululā‘au – Rains Always Follow the Forests.” This ‘ōlelo no‘eau honors the State of Hawai‘i’s designation of 2025 as the Year of Our Community Forests, encouraging residents to plant native trees and restore balance to the land.

Dedicated to the voice and legacy of Carmen Hulu Lindsey, the contest celebrates and preserves the artistry of Hawaiian wahine falsetto singing. Hulu Lindsey, a professional entertainer, recording artist, and OHA Trustee representing Maui since 2012, has long been a pillar of Hawaiian music and culture. She is best known for her Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning album “A He Leo Wale No E.”

Kellysa-Michiko Namakaokalani Pauʻole of Wailuku, Maui performed “Hula o Makee.”

Champion & 'Ōlelo Hawai'i Award Winner: Kellysa-Michiko Namakaokalani Pau'ole of Wailuku, Maui performed "Hula o Makee." Her awards included:

An ‘umeke award

A lei hulu by Hulunani, Leo Meyer

$600 cash (Honua Consulting)

$50 gift certificate (Missing Polynesia)

Manaola Hawai‘i gift package valued at $250

A D-1 concert 'ukulele from Kanile'a 'Ukulele (valued at $1,545)

Roundtrip tickets for two on Alaska or Hawaiian Airlines

Two-night stay at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea (ocean view, daily breakfast for two – valued over $4,500)

Performance opportunity at the Festivals of Aloha Winter Showcase at Keauhou Shopping Center on Hawai'i Island

at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea (ocean view, daily breakfast for two – valued over $4,500) Performance opportunity at the Festivals of Aloha Winter Showcase at Keauhou Shopping Center on Hawai‘i Island

Second Place: Brittney Latayada of Wailuku, Maui performed “Ka Lehua I Milia.”

She received an 'umeke, $400 cash (Honua Consulting), $50 gift certificate (Missing Polynesia), and a Manaola Hawai'i gift package valued at $175.

Allegra Alohilani Althea Kauo of Papakōlea, O‘ahu performed “Manu ‘O‘o.”

Third Place: Allegra Alohilani Althea Kauo of Papakōlea, O‘ahu performed “Manu ‘O‘o.” She took home an ‘umeke, $200 cash (Honua Consulting), $50 gift certificate (Missing Polynesia), and a Manaola Hawai‘i gift package valued at $150.

All contestants received makana from:

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center & Kauwela Bisquera Schultz

Kamaka Kukona Designs

Big Island Candies

PinchHitter Hawai‘i LLC

Judges were: Carmen Hulu Lindsey (overall), Raiatea Helm and Nāpua Silva (music), and Kahulu Maluo Pearson and Carlson Kamaka Kukona III (‘ōlelo Hawai‘i). The evening was emceed by Luana Kawa‘a.

Carmen Hulu Lindsey has represented Maui as an OHA trustee since January 2012 and a long-time member of the ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu and the Central Maui Hawaiian Civic Club. A professional entertainer and recording artist “Hulu” won the 2014 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards Female vocalist of the year for Hulu Lindsey, “A He Leo Wale No E” (Kahulu). In addition she has been featured on many projects and complications. Most recently on the album, “Lei Nahonoapiʻilani” recording the song “Ka Wai ʻO Eleile.”

The Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha’iha’i Falsetto Contest is brought to you by the County of Maui and Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. Wailea Resort Association, Hāna Arts, Hāna-Maui Resort, Pacific Source, HPM Building Supply, the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, Hāna-Maui Resort, Town & Country Floral, TLC Limo, Kanile‘a Ukulele, Hulunani, Keauhou Shopping Center, Kamaka Kukona Designs, Hasegawa General Store, Missing Polynesia, Honua Consulting, Old Lahaina Lū‘au, Papa Ola Lokahi, Nā Pu’uwai, Hui No Ke Ola Pono and KPOA 93.5FM.

For more information about the contest or to make a donation to keep it going visit festivalsofaloha.com