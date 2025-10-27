Hawaiian Electric launches pre-sales of fundraiser cookbook ‘Generations of Grinds: Years of Tasty Traditions’

Hawaiian Electric employees continue a long-standing tradition of supporting communities with the publication of their latest fundraiser cookbook, “Generations of Grinds: Years of Tasty Traditions,” featuring a collection of over 130 all-new, time-tested recipes from their family archives that celebrate Hawaiʻi’s multi-cultural flavors and traditions.

Priced at $20, the 146 page, full color, soft-bound edition is available for online pre-sale orders at hawaiianelectric.com/unitedwaycookbook with delivery starting around late November.

Orders received by Dec. 5, 2025, can anticipate delivery before Christmas. Proceeds from the cookbook sales will benefit local United Way agencies and their nonprofit partner organizations on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and in Maui County.

“We’re a part of the community and that brings a sense of responsibility to care for our neighbors, friends and family,” said Jim Alberts, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president and chief operations officer and the workplace fundraising campaign executive sponsor. “This popular fundraiser cookbook is a way our employees can share family recipes, bring people together over a delicious meal, and raise funds for our most vulnerable members of the community.”

The new volume offers multiple recipe categories, from appetizers and breakfast/brunch ideas to soups/salads, main entrees, side dishes and desserts, along with energy saving tips for the home cook and a handy conversion table. Some recipes include whimsical notes or memories associated with their role in family traditions, adding a touch of humor and nostalgia while paying homage to past generations.

Prepare a richly decadent Salted Caramel Banana Bread for breakfast or dessert, a savory KimChi Pancake as a side dish, a refreshing Ban-banji Cold Sesame Chicken with Glass Noodles or Sticky Braised Pork Belly as a main entrée, or Mochi Donuts (Pon de Ring) for dessert or a snack. Suited for today’s lifestyles, the cookbook includes slow cooker, instant pot, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and vegan recipe options as well.

Payment accepted by debit and credit cards. Current USPS flat rate shipping charges will be applied based on the number of cookbooks ordered, ranging from $11.90 for a flat rate envelope (1-2 cookbooks), $21.95 for a medium flat rate box (3-10 cookbooks) and $31.40 for a large flat rate box (11-20 cookbooks). Orders will be accepted while supplies last. For more information, email unitedwaycookbook@hawaiianelectric.com.