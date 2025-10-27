HMSA announces Jenny Smith as new president and chief operating officer

Jenny Smith headshot. (Credit: HMSA)

Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association has announced that Jenny Smith will assume the roles of president and chief operating officer of Hawaiʻi’s most experienced health plan, effective Nov. 1. She will be the first female president in HMSA’s 87-year history. Mark Mugiishi, M.D., F.A.C.S., who has served as HMSA’s president and chief executive officer since February 2020, will continue in his role as CEO.

“With everything happening in health care locally and nationally, we’re making this change to prioritize the internal operations of HMSA so we can continue to run the best health plan possible, which the people of Hawaiʻi deserve now more than ever,” Dr. Mugiishi said. “Jenny brings a wealth of experience and expertise in driving health plan performance. In her time with HMSA, she has already demonstrated how she will lead us to success in the future with her execution-first, can-do attitude.”

Smith joined HMSA in April 2024 as executive vice president, chief financial officer, responsible for HMSA’s financial operations as well as actuarial and underwriting functions. In her new role, she will continue to oversee these critical functions and will also be responsible for all health plan operations. Smith has more than 25 years of experience working with other health plans nationally, most recently with fellow Blue plan, CareFirst, in Maryland and Washington, D.C., and the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest region.

“I’m honored to serve as HMSA’s next president as we have an ambitious vision to serve our members and benefit the people of Hawaiʻi,” Smith said. “We have opportunities to focus on internal efficiency and execution. We will invest in our people and systems to enhance capacities and capabilities, which will improve operational performance and help us keep health care premiums affordable for our members.”

In his role as CEO, Mugiishi will still be responsible for the organization as a whole in service to its members, employers, providers, other stakeholders and the community. He is the first physician to lead HMSA, notably assuming the role at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and steering the organization and state in critical relief efforts. With Smith directing internal operations, Mugiishi will focus on supporting HMSA’s many external stakeholders and partners while strengthening the local health care system and the health of Hawaiʻi.

Dr. Mark Mugiishi. (Credit: HMSA)