HVCB appoints Lori Joy Watanabe as Director of Strategy Implementation

Lori Joy Watanabe. Photo courtesy of the Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau.

The Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau has appointed Lori Joy Watanabe as director of strategy implementation, effective Oct. 1, 2025. In this newly established role, Watanabe will lead the execution of strategic initiatives that advance HVCB’s mission as a futures-based destination management organization, balancing visitor industry growth with community well-being, cultural integrity, and environmental stewardship.

Working closely with president and CEO Dr. Aaron J. Salā and chief operating officer Tom Mullen, Watanabe will transform long-term organizational goals into actionable programs, identify new business opportunities, and drive cross-departmental alignment around HVCB’s strategic framework.

“Lori Joy joins the team with a rare combination of strategic rigor, creative foresight, and deep Hawai‘i-visitor-industry acumen,” said Dr. Salā. “With her leadership in commercial partnerships and program execution, we are positioned to evolve into a truly regenerative tourism model—one that honors our cultural foundations, supports our communities, and defines Hawai‘i’s future on the global stage.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Watanabe joins HVCB with more than 20 years of experience in strategic planning, partnership development, and product management. Most recently, she served as senior director of card and travel products at Hawaiian Airlines, where she oversaw a portfolio of ancillary revenue products which represented a significant portion of the airlines’ annual commercial value. She also led product launches and IT-driven enhancements that achieved record-breaking revenue performance post-pandemic. Prior to her tenure at Hawaiian Airlines, Watanabe held roles in marketing and operations at Island Partners Hawai‘i and PacRim Marketing Group, as well as served as a flight attendant for Aloha Airlines early in her career.

Born and raised in Honolulu, Watanabe is deeply committed to the values of aloha and stewardship that define HVCB’s work. “I am excited to join HVCB at this pivotal juncture. As Hawai‘i’s tourism landscape continues to evolve, I look forward to working with our team to deliver initiatives that anchor visitor experiences in community resilience, cultural authenticity, and environmental stewardship,” Watanabe said. “Together, we will drive the tactical roadmap and mobilize our partners to ensure that Hawaiʻi’s tourism ecosystem thrives—sustainably and with purpose.”