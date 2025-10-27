Mana O Maui offers scholarship opportunity for January 2026 Surf Camp program

Surf Coach Kelly Potts demonstrating surf stance to the campers during a recent Women’s Surf Camp by Maui Surfer Girls.

Mana O Maui is now accepting applications for full scholarships to attend a week-long, all-inclusive Women’s Surf Camp, hosted by Maui Surfer Girls, Jan. 18–24, 2026. These scholarships are dedicated to supporting Maui women who were deeply affected by the Lahaina or Kula fires of 2023 and who would otherwise be unable to attend. Applications are open until Nov. 15, 2025, with recipients to be announced by Dec. 1, 2025.

Mana O Maui Founder Dustin Tester shared that “there’s still so much healing needed in our community post fires. Thanks to the Robin Jugl Memorial Fund and private donors, we will be able to help a deserving wahine in our Maui community attend our January surf camp. We are looking for women who either lost their home or livelihood due the fires in Lahaina and Kula; or women that have contributed to the Maui community in a significant way in the aftermath of the fires.”

Maui women can click on this link to apply: https://manaomaui.org/events/womens-scholarship. Mana O Maui is also continuing to accept donations towards additional scholarships. To donate, click on this link:

https://manaomaui.org/checkout/donate?donatePageId=642bcd38495af55924f73c9e

Maui Surfer Girls’ women’s surf camp are retreats for beginner and intermediate surfers ages 18 and up, starting at $3,600 for the week-long program. The surf camps include oceanfront accommodations, surf coaching and three healthy meals a day. Beyond surfing, the camps include afternoon adventures, evening bonding activities, and opportunities to give back to the Maui community through service projects and beach cleanups.

Mana O Maui is a nonprofit organization that was launched in 2023 to provide empowerment programs through Hawaiian cultural education, adventure education, surf therapy and the healing arts.