Final request: Kama asks Council to consider appointing Kauanoe Batangan as her successor

Maui County Council Member Tasha Kama. File photo

Seven-year Maui County Council Member Natalie “Tasha” Kama, who died Sunday night at Maui Memorial Medical Center, has asked fellow council members to appoint Kauanoe Batangan to serve out the remainder of her term.

“In her final request to the Maui County Council, she humbly asked that Kauanoe Batangan, an experienced and distinguished public servant, be considered to continue her work, carrying forward the mission of expanding opportunities for our Maui County families,” stated a press release from Kama’s Council Office on Monday afternoon.

The Council has 30 days to name a successor. If the Council, now divided 4-4 is deadlocked, then the appointment of Kama’s successor will be made by Mayor Richard Bissen.

Kauanoe Batangan, exective director of the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization

Batangan, previously the deputy director of the Maui County Department of Transportation, currently serves as the executive director of the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization, which serves as a transportation planning agency for the island of Maui. The agency does not construct roadway projects. It works with state and Maui County departments to plan all types of transportation projects on Maui. Batangan is a 2024 Ka Ipu Kukui Fellow, and his biography is on its website.

The Kama office news release also said that, before her passing, “Kama expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and reflected on her lifelong calling to faith and public service: ‘My father taught me that a life of service is an act of worship. It has been my deepest honor to live that lesson through this Council. As I prepare to return home to our Lord, I do so with gratitude, peace, and unwavering faith in God’s goodness.'”

Kama also served as senior pastor of the Christian Ministry Church. She was a graduate of the University of Hawai’i Maui College where she was student body president during her tenure at the college.

She was an advocate for Hawaiian Home Land beneficiaries and the broader Native Hawaiian community, according to her office. She was a parent member and lifelong contributor to the Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations established in 1987. Most recently, she served as vice-chair for the National Association of Native County Leaders and Allies, an affinity group within the National Association of Counties, where she helped elevate indigenous leadership on a national platform.

Meanwhile, heartfelt expressions of sadness and condolences on the loss of continued to pour in today, less than a day after the nearly seven-year councilor died Sunday night.

Kama, 73, died at 9:25 p.m. Sunday at Maui Memorial Medical Center, surrounded by her loved ones, her family shared in a Facebook post. At 10:15 a.m. this morning, condolence comments on her page have grown to nearly 120.

Mayor Bissen ordered flags flown at half-staff this week at the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku to honor her memory.

“It is with deep sadness that we learn of the passing of Maui County Council Presiding Officer Pro Tempore Tasha Kama,” Bissen said. “She was a woman of deep faith, compassion and aloha — a leader whose every action reflected her love for our people and her commitment to service.

“Tasha led with humility and strength, always guided by her belief in doing what was just and right for our community. Her wisdom, warmth and unwavering faith touched countless lives and will continue to guide us long after her passing.

“On behalf of the County of Maui, Kaʻihi and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Kama ʻohana, her colleagues on the Maui County Council, and all who were blessed to know and serve alongside her.”

Gov. Josh Green said: “Jaime and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Maui County Councilmember Tasha Kama and extend our sincere condolences to her ʻohana during this difficult time.

“Tasha devoted her life to public service, championing affordable housing, uplifting kūpuna and families in need — and guiding Maui County with faith, kindness and aloha,” he said. “Her legacy of service will continue to guide us as we work together to move Maui and the state forward in her honor.”

US Sen. Brian Schatz honored Kama as a “dedicated public servant who spent years working to make life better for the people of Maui.”

“She was kind and generous, but not afraid to take on some of the county’s most pressing challenges, including housing and Native Hawaiian health care,” Schatz said. “Maui, and especially Central Maui, are better off today because of her tireless advocacy and hard work. I send my deepest sympathy and aloha to the Kama ‘ohana.”



Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke said that Kama “exemplified the spirit of aloha through her leadership and years of service to the people of Maui. Deeply connected in faith, each priority she championed was rooted in her commitment to uplifting her community and future generations who call Maui Nui home. The entire State of Hawaiʻi and Maui County will continue to benefit from the selfless leadership of Councilmember Kama and her lasting legacy.”

The Maui Police Department also released a statement, extending “its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Councilmember Tasha Kama.”

“Councilmember Kama will be remembered for her unwavering dedication to the people of Maui County and her years of selfless public service,” the MPD statement said. “Her leadership, compassion, and deep commitment to her constituents were evident in all her endeavors.

“Councilmember Kama was a true advocate for our community,” said Police Chief John Pelletier. “She stood firmly in support of the men and women of the Maui Police Department and deeply believed in collaboration, compassion, and accountability. Her leadership and aloha will continue to inspire us.”

“The legacy of service, strength, and faith that Councilmember Kama leaves behind will remain in the hearts of those she touched,” the department statement concluded. “The Maui Police Department joins the community in mourning her passing and honors her lasting contributions to the County of Maui.”

Kama held the Council’s Kahului residency seat since January 2019, after defeating former Mayor Alan Arakawa in the November 2018 general election. In this current term, she chaired the Housing and Land Use Committee.

A memorial service has yet to be announced.

Editor’s note: Maui Now will update this post to add expressions of condolences on the passing of the late council member.