Maui Surf Forecast for October 28, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 10:29 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 08:29 AM HST. Sunrise 6:26 AM HST. Sunset 5:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores will see a slight decline tonight into Tuesday as a short to medium period north-northwest (330-340 degree) swell slowly fades. An incoming moderate short-period north-northwest (330-350 degree) swell will produce another bump in north shore surf Tuesday night into Wednesday. However, the low that generated Wednesday's swell was rather compact and fast- moving so there remains some uncertainty regarding potential surf heights. Model guidance for north swells have trended towards a low bias so surf heights may come in higher then predicted. Stay tuned for more details. A new north-northwest swell will bring near advisory level surf over the weekend along exposed north and west facing shores.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small to moderate as the trades ease. Although, shorelines exposed to the north swell on Wednesday may see an increase in surf. South facing shores will continue to see mainly small background swells through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.