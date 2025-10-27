Maui Surf Forecast for October 28, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:26 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:53 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north facing shores will see a slight decline tonight into Tuesday as a short to medium period north-northwest (330-340 degree) swell slowly fades. An incoming moderate short-period north-northwest (330-350 degree) swell will produce another bump in north shore surf Tuesday night into Wednesday. However, the low that generated Wednesday's swell was rather compact and fast- moving so there remains some uncertainty regarding potential surf heights. Model guidance for north swells have trended towards a low bias so surf heights may come in higher then predicted. Stay tuned for more details. A new north-northwest swell will bring near advisory level surf over the weekend along exposed north and west facing shores.
Surf along east facing shores will remain small to moderate as the trades ease. Although, shorelines exposed to the north swell on Wednesday may see an increase in surf. South facing shores will continue to see mainly small background swells through the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com