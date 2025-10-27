Upcountry Water Service Outage: Olinda Road – 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Oct. 27

Listen to this Article 1 minute

The Maui Department of Water Supply advises the public of an Upcountry water service outage from 7:30 a.m. to approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27.

The outage area from 630 to 1200 Olinda Rd.

A water buffalo is located at 813 Olida Rd.

This outage will impact 25 homes and eight standpipes.

