Upcountry Water Service Outage: Olinda Road – 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Oct. 27

October 27, 2025, 7:30 AM HST
* Updated October 27, 9:44 AM
The Maui Department of Water Supply advises the public of an Upcountry water service outage from 7:30 a.m. to approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27.

The outage area from 630 to 1200 Olinda Rd.

A water buffalo is located at 813 Olida Rd.

This outage will impact 25 homes and eight standpipes. 

