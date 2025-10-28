Community invited to Lahaina Restoration Foundation annual gathering, Nov. 21, 2025

PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation warmly invites the community to its Annual Meeting on Friday, Nov. 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lahainaluna High School Cafeteria in Lahaina.

This annual gathering is an opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy a complimentary dinner in good company, and hear updates on LRF’s ongoing recovery and restoration efforts in Lahaina. The evening will feature a special performance by Papa Hula o Lahainaluna, with dinner catered by beloved local Penne Pasta Café. All are welcome to attend.

“The annual meeting is a chance for us to gather, share updates, and look ahead together,” said Theo Morrison, Executive Director of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation. “We’re deeply grateful to the community for their ongoing support as we work to preserve and rebuild Lahaina’s heritage.”

The gathering is free and open to all, with online RSVP preferred to assist with dinner planning. Free on-site parking will be available, and the venue is kūpuna-accessible.

RSVP Preferred: Reserve online at www.lahainarestoration.org.

For more information, contact gio@lahainarestoration.org.