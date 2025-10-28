Glam & Gather with Macy’s Beauty, Nov. 1

Macy’s invites beauty lovers to come together for an exclusive Friends + Family Cosmetics Event, “Glam & Gather” on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Guests will enjoy live makeup tutorials, hands-on masterclass sessions, and expert beauty tips from top professionals, designed to help everyone discover new looks and trends for the upcoming holiday season. Whether you’re refreshing your makeup bag or searching for the perfect gift, Macy’s Beauty offers a curated selection of must-have products and special event perks.

“The talented team at Macy’s Beauty knows exactly how to help anyone look and feel their absolute best,” said Kauwela Shultz, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “The Glam & Gather event offers a fun, engaging way for guests to learn new techniques, explore trends, and celebrate the artistry of makeup.”

Gather your friends and join the celebration for a morning of artistry, inspiration, and indulgence. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the pros, shop your favorites, and treat yourself to the ultimate beauty experience at Macy’s Beauty.

The event will occur at the Macy’s Women’s entrance located in the Center near Ramen Ya.

For more information, visit https://queenkaahumanucenter.com/event/glam-gather-with-macys-beauty/