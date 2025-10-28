Maui Surf Forecast for October 29, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 6-8 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 11:29 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 09:44 AM HST. Sunrise 6:27 AM HST. Sunset 5:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Energy out of the NW (330-350) remains small and rather short period through Friday. Surf will then trend sharply upward late Friday through through Monday in response to a couple of swells sent toward the islands by an active pattern across the N Pac. Forerunners of the first swell in the sequence, a small, moderate period NNW (330) swell are modeled to arrive on Friday with swell peaking Saturday below the High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold. The next swell, small to moderate and medium period out of the NNW (340), arrives quickly on its heels late Saturday likely peaking above the HSA threshold for portions of Sunday and Monday. Surf along E shores remains small to moderate as trades slightly weaken. Strengthening post-frontal NNE trades potentially bring a rapid increase in wind waves and short period fresh swell for favored exposures early next week, particularly over the western end of the state. South facing shores see small background swells through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

