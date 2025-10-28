Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 29, 2025

October 28, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
6-8
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 11:29 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 09:44 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:27 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:52 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Energy out of the NW (330-350) remains small and rather short period through Friday. Surf will then trend sharply upward late Friday through through Monday in response to a couple of swells sent toward the islands by an active pattern across the N Pac. Forerunners of the first swell in the sequence, a small, moderate period NNW (330) swell are modeled to arrive on Friday with swell peaking Saturday below the High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold. The next swell, small to moderate and medium period out of the NNW (340), arrives quickly on its heels late Saturday likely peaking above the HSA threshold for portions of Sunday and Monday. Surf along E shores remains small to moderate as trades slightly weaken. Strengthening post-frontal NNE trades potentially bring a rapid increase in wind waves and short period fresh swell for favored exposures early next week, particularly over the western end of the state. South facing shores see small background swells through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
