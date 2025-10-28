Maui News
UH Maui College closed Oct. 28 due to power outage
Due to a campus-wide power outage, the Kahului campus of the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College will be closed today, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. All in-person classes are canceled and employees who are able to work from home are asked to do so. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. Further updates to follow.
