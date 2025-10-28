Upcountry water shortage downgraded to Stage 2; Once weekly irrigation allowed on set days

Upcountry drought. PC: County of Maui (October 2025)

Following recent rainfall that improved surface water flows and replenished reservoirs, the County of Maui Department of Water Supply is suspending the Stage 3 Upcountry water shortage alert and downgrading it to Stage 2, effective immediately and until further notice.

The Upcountry service area includes Makawao, Upper and Lower Kula, Haʻikū, Hāliʻimaile, Pukalani, Kokomo, Kaupakalua, Ulumalu, Keōkea,ʻUlupalakua and Kanaio.

Recent rains have provided much-needed relief to the Upcountry area, according to DWS. Reservoir and surface water levels, along with decreased water demand, support the decision to downgrade to a Stage 2 water shortage. DWS will continue to monitor water supply levels, demand and weather to determine when Stage 2 restrictions may be lifted or if Stage 3 measures must be reinstated.

“Mahalo to our community for your continued commitment to conserving water,” said DWS Director John Stufflebean. “Thanks to your efforts, combined with recent rainfall, we have been able to move from a Stage 3 to a Stage 2 water shortage. We encourage everyone to continue using water wisely as we continue to monitor weather patterns and water levels.”

Under the Stage 2 water shortage, the following mandatory water conservation measures are being implemented to preserve water supplies and ensure continued access to water for essential public health and safety needs:

Irrigation is allowed one day per week according to the schedule below, with plant containers, trees, shrubs and vegetable gardens allowed one additional day using drip irrigation or hand watering only. Monday – Makawao and Hāliʻimaile

Tuesday – Haʻikū, Kokomo, and Ulumalu

Wednesday – Pukalani

Thursday – Upper Kula

Friday – Lower Kula

Saturday – ʻUlupalakua, Kanaio and Keōkea

Sunday – Kaupakalua Parks, school grounds and recreation fields adhere to the one-day-a-week irrigation schedule. All nonessential water use for commercial and industrial use should cease. Customers must repair leaks, breaks or faulty sprinklers within three days of notice or notification to the extent feasible. The use of potable water at temporary construction meters is prohibited. Personal washing of vehicles is prohibited.

At this time, there are no changes to the water shortage rates; however, rates may be increased as set forth in the annual budget if a Stage 2 shortage continues or a Stage 3 water shortage must be declared.

Agricultural water customers are subject to the same restrictions as other water users following the conclusion of the 180-day grace period that began with the Stage 1 declaration on April 17, 2025.

The Stage 1 water shortage took effect April 17, 2025; Stage 2 on Sept. 11, 2025; Stage 3 on Oct. 17, 2025; and the Stage 2 downgrade is effective Oct. 28, 2025, until further notice.

The director of Water Supply, with the mayor’s approval, may declare a water shortage whenever the water supply becomes inadequate due to drought, infrastructure or mechanical failure, natural disaster or other causes. A Stage 2 shortage exists when anticipated demand is projected to exceed available supply by 16% to 30%.

DWS provides several free items to help the public conserve water, including faucet aerators for kitchens and bathrooms, leak detection dye tablets to check toilets, moisture meters, shower heads, hose nozzles, toilet tank bags and hose timers. Items are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Suite 102, 2200 Main St., Wailuku.

For more information, contact DWS at 808-463-3110 or visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/water.