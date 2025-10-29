Maui News

Hawaiian Electric makes significant progress in double pole removal

October 29, 2025, 8:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Double pole and utility lines. PC: Hawaiian Electric

Hawaiian Electric reports significant progress in its efforts to remove double poles as part of a comprehensive, multi-year plan to improve safety, reliability and neighborhood aesthetics. This year, the company has removed more than 1,400 double poles, reaching its goal for 2025 more than two months ahead of schedule.

By 2028, Hawaiian Electric plans to remove more than 9,400 double poles across Oʻahu, Maui County and Hawaiʻi island. So far, more than 5,000 double poles have been removed.

Double pole and utility lines. PC: Hawaiian Electric

Hawaiian Electric owns approximately 168,000 utility poles, which typically hold several sets of lines. The multiple thinner wires, located highest up on the pole, are power lines that carry electric current. The thicker lines located lower on the pole belong to either telephone, cable or internet providers and do not typically carry electric current. City or state streetlights and wiring may also be attached to the pole.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A “double pole” is created when Hawaiian Electric replaces a pole, and all or some of the equipment – such as telecom lines and street or traffic lights – from the older pole have not yet been transferred to the new pole. As a result, two utility poles remain side by side until all equipment can be transferred to the new pole and the old pole is removed.

Double pole and utility lines. PC: Hawaiian Electric

When a double pole is created, the owners of attached equipment (County, State, Charter, Hawaiian Telcom, Lumen, Servpac, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, etc.) are informed to complete their transfers to the new pole so the old pole can safely be removed. In addition to being a potential safety and reliability issue, double poles can be an eyesore.

Hawaiian Electric often receives reports about low-hanging lines and damaged poles that in nearly all cases turn out to be lines, poles or equipment owned by telecommunications companies. Reporting issues to the appropriate utility will facilitate timely efforts to ensure safe, continued service.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about double poles, go to https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/about-us/power-facts/double-poles.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Power Lines

  • Report downed power lines immediately by calling one of the Trouble Lines below, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
    • Oʻahu: 1-855-304-1212
    • Maui County: 1-855-304-8181
    • Hawaiʻi island: 1-855-304-9191
  • If you see an injured person who touched a downed power line, call 911 for help.
  • Don’t try to rescue the individual because electrical current can travel through them to you and you risk becoming a victim yourself
  • Warn others to stay away

Telecommunication Lines

  • To report safety concerns about telecommunication lines, call:
    • Hawaiian Telcom: 808-643-3456 or 808-643-6111
    • Spectrum: 833-949-0036
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments