Hawaiian Electric makes significant progress in double pole removal

Double pole and utility lines. PC: Hawaiian Electric

Hawaiian Electric reports significant progress in its efforts to remove double poles as part of a comprehensive, multi-year plan to improve safety, reliability and neighborhood aesthetics. This year, the company has removed more than 1,400 double poles, reaching its goal for 2025 more than two months ahead of schedule.

By 2028, Hawaiian Electric plans to remove more than 9,400 double poles across Oʻahu, Maui County and Hawaiʻi island. So far, more than 5,000 double poles have been removed.

Double pole and utility lines. PC: Hawaiian Electric

Hawaiian Electric owns approximately 168,000 utility poles, which typically hold several sets of lines. The multiple thinner wires, located highest up on the pole, are power lines that carry electric current. The thicker lines located lower on the pole belong to either telephone, cable or internet providers and do not typically carry electric current. City or state streetlights and wiring may also be attached to the pole.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A “double pole” is created when Hawaiian Electric replaces a pole, and all or some of the equipment – such as telecom lines and street or traffic lights – from the older pole have not yet been transferred to the new pole. As a result, two utility poles remain side by side until all equipment can be transferred to the new pole and the old pole is removed.

Double pole and utility lines. PC: Hawaiian Electric

When a double pole is created, the owners of attached equipment (County, State, Charter, Hawaiian Telcom, Lumen, Servpac, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, etc.) are informed to complete their transfers to the new pole so the old pole can safely be removed. In addition to being a potential safety and reliability issue, double poles can be an eyesore.

Hawaiian Electric often receives reports about low-hanging lines and damaged poles that in nearly all cases turn out to be lines, poles or equipment owned by telecommunications companies. Reporting issues to the appropriate utility will facilitate timely efforts to ensure safe, continued service.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about double poles, go to https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/about-us/power-facts/double-poles.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Power Lines

Report downed power lines immediately by calling one of the Trouble Lines below, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Oʻahu: 1-855-304-1212 Maui County: 1-855-304-8181 Hawaiʻi island: 1-855-304-9191

If you see an injured person who touched a downed power line, call 911 for help.

Don’t try to rescue the individual because electrical current can travel through them to you and you risk becoming a victim yourself

Warn others to stay away

Telecommunication Lines