Maui News

Holiday gifts for kūpuna sought for Kaunoa Senior Services Giving Tree

October 29, 2025, 10:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The County of Maui’s Kaunoa Senior Services is seeking community support for this year’s Giving Tree campaign to provide holiday gifts to homebound seniors.

The goal is to provide one personalized holiday gift to each of the 700 homebound seniors served by Kaunoa’s Meals on Wheels, Assisted Transportation and Congregate Nutrition programs.

To help:

  • Visit Kaunoa Senior Center in Spreckelsville at 401 Alakapa Place between Nov. 3 and 28 Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and select a wish from the Giving Tree.
  • Purchase the requested gift and bring it unwrapped to Kaunoa Senior Center by Dec. 3.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, call Kaunoa Senior Services at 808-270-7308 and select option 3.

Kaunoa Senior Services is a division of the County Department of Human Concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments