Holiday gifts for kūpuna sought for Kaunoa Senior Services Giving Tree

The County of Maui’s Kaunoa Senior Services is seeking community support for this year’s Giving Tree campaign to provide holiday gifts to homebound seniors.

The goal is to provide one personalized holiday gift to each of the 700 homebound seniors served by Kaunoa’s Meals on Wheels, Assisted Transportation and Congregate Nutrition programs.

To help:

Visit Kaunoa Senior Center in Spreckelsville at 401 Alakapa Place between Nov. 3 and 28

Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and select a wish from the Giving Tree. Purchase the requested gift and bring it unwrapped to Kaunoa Senior Center by Dec. 3.

For more information, call Kaunoa Senior Services at 808-270-7308 and select option 3.

Kaunoa Senior Services is a division of the County Department of Human Concerns.