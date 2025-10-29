Imua Onipāʻa issues Request for Partners to build Maui’s resilient workforce future

Imua Onipāʻa, a Maui-based nonprofit dedicated to creating equitable workforce pathways across Hawaiʻi, has announced a new Request for Partnership to engage funders, philanthropic organizations, and community collaborators in building a resilient, future-ready workforce for Maui Nui.

Following the successful launch of its first workforce cohort earlier this year, Imua Onipāʻa is now seeking long-term partners and funders to expand its programming, mentorship network, and establish a Center of Excellence—a hub for training, innovation, and community impact.

“Our mission is simple but urgent,” said Nicholas Winfrey, Executive Director of Imua Onipāʻa. “We’re building pathways that help local residents move from jobs to sustainable, high-quality careers. To do this at scale, we need partners—funders, businesses, educators, and mentors—who believe in Hawaiʻi’s people and the future we can build together.”

The RFP invites proposals from:

Foundations and funders aligned with workforce development, education equity, and climate resilience;

Corporate partners in tech, construction, renewable energy, and hospitality interested in workforce pipeline development;

Nonprofits and educational institutions ready to collaborate on training, mentorship, and wraparound support services;

Thought leaders and mentors who want to share their expertise and guide Maui’s next generation of leaders.

The campaign features two outreach tracks:

Formal RFP for Funders & Institutional Partners – targeting foundations, government agencies, and donors with a data-driven proposal process. Community Partner Invitation – engaging local employers, nonprofits, and mentors through storytelling, social media, and shared commitments to Maui’s recovery and resilience.

Partnership proposals can be submitted by email to nick@imuaonipaa.org. The deadline for submission is open ended.

“This is about collective impact,” said Winfrey. “Imua Onipāʻa stands for moving forward with steadfast purpose. Together, we can create lasting opportunity—right here at home.”

Imua Onipāʻa is a Maui-based nonprofit dedicated to developing workforce resilience through training, mentorship, and partnerships that prepare local residents for high-demand industries. Its programs prioritize Native Hawaiians, veterans, young adults, and those most affected by economic and environmental challenges.