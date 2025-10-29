Konrad Gstrein returns to Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea as regional vice president and general manager

Konrad Gstrein headshot. (Credit: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea)

Five-star, five-diamond Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea has announced the appointment of Konrad Gstrein as regional vice president and general manager, marking a homecoming for the hospitality leader who launched his Four Seasons career at the oceanfront resort in 2001.

More than two decades and multiple prestigious Four Seasons hotels and resorts later, Gstrein returns to where his story began. After starting as assistant manager of guest services on Maui, his career progressed through key leadership roles: Resort manager at Maui (2012), hotel manager at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills (2014), and general manager positions at Four Seasons Toronto (2017) and San Francisco (2021). Most recently, he served as regional vice president and general manager at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas.

“Maui holds a special place in my heart—it’s where my journey with Four Seasons started, and where I learned what genuine aloha means,” Gstrein said. “Returning to lead this remarkable property and team is both humbling and exciting. I’m eager to build on the resort’s legacy while honoring the island’s culture and natural beauty.”

Gstrein brings to his new role extensive experience guiding luxury properties through transformation and growth, along with a leadership style rooted in trust, transparency and collaboration. At Four Seasons Resort Maui, he will focus on evolving every aspect of the guest experience while maintaining the warmth and authenticity that have made the resort a beloved destination for travelers seeking the best of Hawaiian hospitality. Equally important to Gstrein is fostering the resort’s roots in the local community and nurturing meaningful connections across the island.

“Luxury hospitality is about creating deeply personal and memorable experiences,” Gstrein said. “At Four Seasons Resort Maui, this means anticipating guest needs, delivering intuitive service, and honoring what makes this place truly special. Every touchpoint should reflect authenticity, excellence, and the spirit of aloha.”

Gstrein returns to Maui with his husband, Jason, and their yellow Labrador, Cooper, eager to reconnect with the island that shaped his hospitality philosophy and to explore the hiking trails, beaches and natural wonders that make the island unique.