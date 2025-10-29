UH Maui College reopens following power restoration

PC: University of Hawai‘i Maui College.

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College reopens today (Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025) following restoration of power to most facilities. A power outage at the Kahului campus on Tuesday forced a single day closure on Oct. 28.

Some classes are being relocated so students, faculty and staff should check their UH email for further details.

Pāʻina Market will be closed and is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Oct. 30.