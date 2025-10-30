Aloha Pickleball holds groundbreaking for new 18-court complex in Kīhei

Aloha Pickleball. PC: courtesy

After five years of dreaming, planning and perseverance, Aloha Pickleball held its groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for its new, state-of-the-art pickleball complex in Kīhei. What began as a dream for founders Mark and Nancy Beach is now becoming a reality.

Located adjacent to Maui Brewing Company, the new 18-court facility is designed to be one of Hawaiʻi’s premier pickleball destinations. The complex will feature 16 tournament courts, one grandstand court, and one championship court. Eight of the courts will be fully covered and shaded, and all will be lit for evening play. Each court will utilize advanced cushion technology that provides the playability of a hard surface while delivering exceptional comfort and reduced stress on the body.

The facility will also include a fully stocked pro shop, spacious courtyards and social gathering areas, private box seating and event spaces, and shaded viewing areas. Aloha Pickleball is partnering with Maui Brewing Company, which will provide all on-site food and beverage offerings — including a coffee and juice bar and a selection of the brewery’s signature craft beers.

Once completed, Aloha Pickleball plans to host professional and amateur tournaments, public and private events, and welcome the global pickleball ʻohana to experience “Pickleball in Paradise” at a facility infused with the spirit of aloha.

