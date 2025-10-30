Kō restaurant reopens at Fairmont Kea Lani with new menu led by chef Matt Dela Cruz

Kō Restaurant imagery. (Courtesy: Fairmont Kea Lani)

Kō, the signature restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, has reopened following a full renovation and the introduction of a new menu led by executive chef Matt Dela Cruz.

Originally envisioned in 2012 by the late Chef Tylun Pang, Kō was created as a tribute to the shared tables of Maui’s plantation-era kitchens, where generations of Hawaiian, Chinese, Japanese, Filipino, Portuguese and Korean families exchanged flavors, stories and friendship. The restaurant’s latest chapter continues that tradition, with Dela Cruz drawing inspiration from his own family’s recipes and Hawaiʻi’s mixed-plate heritage.

“When the mill whistle blew, lunch wasn’t just a break – it was a gathering,” Dela Cruz said. “People from every culture would open their kaukau tins – little metal lunch pails – and share whatever they had. That moment of togetherness gave birth to Hawaiʻi’s mixed-plate tradition. At Kō, we’re continuing that story through dishes meant to be passed, shared and remembered.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The new menu embraces ʻohana-style dining, inspired by that “kaukau time” tradition. Guests will discover signature dishes like Papa Pang’s Kaukau Tin (honoring late Chef Tylun Pang), Grandma Kasumi’s Fried Chicken (a cherished family recipe from Chef Matt’s tutu) and Pop’s Hawaiian Style Beef Cheek & Poi (inspired by his father).

Other highlights include the Maui Nui Venison Longanisa Lumpia, Laulau Lauʻai (a vibrant plant-based kalo laulau) and the Kō Lūʻau, a modern feast featuring Fish & Poi Laulau, Squid Luʻau, Kalua Pork and Hawaiian-Style Ahi Poke.

“Every flavor on the menu means something to me,” Dela Cruz said. “It’s about elevated comfort – the dishes we grew up with, seen through a new lens, but still made with heart.”































ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The storytelling continues at the bar with Kō’s “From Cane to Glass” cocktail program – a tribute to Maui’s sugarcane heritage. Featuring locally distilled rums from Kō Hana and Kuleana Rum Works and housemade sugarcane syrups crafted by Sugarcane Dane, signature drinks like the Kō Mai Tai, Pandan Thank You Ma’am and Red Light on the Smokestack honor the islands’ past while toasting to its future.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Chef de partie Amber Ching and executive pastry chef Tiffany Naughton close the meal with sweet nostalgia and artistry – from the Kō Strawberry Ice Cake to the Kūlolo Malasadas, a playful blend of Portuguese and Hawaiian influences.

“Tylun always believed Kō was about community,” said Peni Siua, Kō’s general manager. “Chef Matt is carrying that torch with such reverence and warmth. This isn’t just a reopening – it’s a homecoming.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kō at Fairmont Kea Lani is now open for dinner. Reservations available at KoRestaurant.com